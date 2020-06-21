All apartments in Baltimore
1005 North Charles Street

1005 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88dff4d0b4 ----
Cute studio in awesome location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 North Charles Street have any available units?
1005 North Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1005 North Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 North Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 North Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 North Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1005 North Charles Street offer parking?
No, 1005 North Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 North Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 North Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 North Charles Street have a pool?
No, 1005 North Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 North Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 North Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 North Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 North Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 North Charles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 North Charles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
