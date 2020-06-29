Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1002 W CROSS STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1002 W CROSS STREET
1002 West Cross Street
No Longer Available
1002 West Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
2 bedroom 2 bath house with deck available now. Walking distance to UMAB, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor and Casino. Very easy access to 95.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 W CROSS STREET have any available units?
1002 W CROSS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1002 W CROSS STREET have?
Some of 1002 W CROSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1002 W CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1002 W CROSS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 W CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1002 W CROSS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1002 W CROSS STREET offer parking?
No, 1002 W CROSS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1002 W CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 W CROSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 W CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 1002 W CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1002 W CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1002 W CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 W CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 W CROSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
