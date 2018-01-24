All apartments in Baltimore
10 E 22ND STREET
10 E 22ND STREET

10 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This one bedroom one bath apartment is brand new, complete with high ceilings, storage (California Closets) new bathroom and kitchen w/ granite countertops. Washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and central air conditioning! On the Circulator and Hopkins shuttle route, near Penn station and light rail. TONS of restaurants and shops near by.CLOSE to MICA and Hopkins & UB. Application fee is $40 per tenant over the age of 18 to apply. $60 processing fee if approved. ONE parking space may be available to rent for $40 extra per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

