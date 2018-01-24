10 E 22ND STREET

Amenities

This one bedroom one bath apartment is brand new, complete with high ceilings, storage (California Closets) new bathroom and kitchen w/ granite countertops. Washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and central air conditioning! On the Circulator and Hopkins shuttle route, near Penn station and light rail. TONS of restaurants and shops near by.CLOSE to MICA and Hopkins & UB. Application fee is $40 per tenant over the age of 18 to apply. $60 processing fee if approved. ONE parking space may be available to rent for $40 extra per month.