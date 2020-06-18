30 Antrim St..

Amenities
1 bed 1 bath available on top floor of a beautiful Two-Family house conveniently located in Mid Cambridge, close to Harvard, MIT and Central Square Red Line T stop. Apartment Features: -Option for Fully furnished and flexible lease terms. -Vaulted Ceiling, -Private deck and shared outdoor space, -Hardwood floors throughout, -Fully equipped kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, Dish/Disposal. -Marble bathroom with Skylight! -In-Unit Laundry! Flexible Lease Terms available, call to inquire
Terms: One year lease