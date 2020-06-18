All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like
30 Antrim St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
30 Antrim St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

30 Antrim St.

30 Antrim Street · (401) 595-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Antrim Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1 bed 1 bath available on top floor of a beautiful Two-Family house conveniently located in Mid Cambridge, close to Harvard, MIT and Central Square Red Line T stop. Apartment Features: -Option for Fully furnished and flexible lease terms. -Vaulted Ceiling, -Private deck and shared outdoor space, -Hardwood floors throughout, -Fully equipped kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, Dish/Disposal. -Marble bathroom with Skylight! -In-Unit Laundry! Flexible Lease Terms available, call to inquire

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 Antrim St. have any available units?
30 Antrim St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Antrim St. have?
Some of 30 Antrim St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Antrim St. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Antrim St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Antrim St. pet-friendly?
No, 30 Antrim St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 30 Antrim St. offer parking?
No, 30 Antrim St. does not offer parking.
Does 30 Antrim St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Antrim St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Antrim St. have a pool?
No, 30 Antrim St. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Antrim St. have accessible units?
No, 30 Antrim St. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Antrim St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Antrim St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeportNeighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiversideWest CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard UniversityLesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyRhode Island College