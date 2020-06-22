Rent Calculator
234 Norfolk
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
234 Norfolk
234 Norfolk Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
234 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in a 6 unit residential building on a quiet Tree lined street just a 10 minute walk to both Kendall Sq
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Norfolk have any available units?
234 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 234 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
234 Norfolk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Norfolk pet-friendly?
No, 234 Norfolk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 234 Norfolk offer parking?
No, 234 Norfolk does not offer parking.
Does 234 Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Norfolk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Norfolk have a pool?
No, 234 Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does 234 Norfolk have accessible units?
No, 234 Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Norfolk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Norfolk have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Norfolk does not have units with air conditioning.
