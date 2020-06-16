All apartments in Cambridge
128 Pine St

128 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 Pine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Studio apartment between Central and Kendall within a 6 minute walk to the T. Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen and coin-op laundry. On the 1st floor of a Six-Family. Cats OK (Reference #141788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Pine St have any available units?
128 Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 128 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
128 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 128 Pine St offer parking?
No, 128 Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 128 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Pine St have a pool?
No, 128 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 128 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 128 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
