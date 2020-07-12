/
area iv
266 Apartments for rent in Area IV, Cambridge, MA
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
107 Units Available
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
60 Bishop Allen Drive
60 Bishop Richard Allen Dr, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Huge 1st floor 3 bedroom smack dab in the heart of Central Sq. Three good sized bedrooms, a big living room, a decently sized study, and an eat-in kitchen. (no dishwasher) All hardwood floors, kitchen has linoleum.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
183 Columbia
183 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
This excellent 2Bd/1BA features gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with gas range, built in microwave, spacious living room and bedroom, large closet for pantry/storage, coin op laundry in the building, excellent location close to Central Sq
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 Essex St.
27 Essex Street, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1982 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
109 Windsor St.
109 Windsor Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
* NO FEE * * Prime Location * * Under Price * HUGE 3 Bedroom on Windsor Street in Cambridge. Just a 5 minutes walks to MIT Campus / Central Square. Close by Red line.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
23 Pine St
23 Pine Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
750 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Minutes walk to MIT, Kendall Sq or Central Sq! Walkscore is 96 and Bikescore is 100! Bright and cheerful 2BR unit on the 2nd floor of a cozy 3 family house.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
216 Columbia Street
216 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1100 sqft
16 Columbia Street Apt #2, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
35 1/2 Essex Street
35 1/2 Essex St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom unit just a 5 minute walk to the Central Square MBTA Red Line stop. Just 5 minutes by foot will also get you to the technology of Kendall Square or the dining and entertainment of Inman Square.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
48 Norfolk
48 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1100 sqft
Large very sunny top floor 3 min. to Central T. Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Area IV
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
31 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,303
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,558
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
18 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,415
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,371
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,125
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
11 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
17 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1065 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
11 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
999 sqft
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
45 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,323
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,896
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
857 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,820
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,540
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,772
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,716
904 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,573
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,323
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
