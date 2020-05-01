Sign Up
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
108 Pearl St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM
Check Availability
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 Pearl St.
108 Pearl Street
·
(617) 528-9016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
108 Pearl Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
garbage disposal
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 108 Pearl St. have any available units?
108 Pearl St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 108 Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
108 Pearl St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Pearl St. pet-friendly?
No, 108 Pearl St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 108 Pearl St. offer parking?
No, 108 Pearl St. does not offer parking.
Does 108 Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Pearl St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Pearl St. have a pool?
No, 108 Pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 108 Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 108 Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Pearl St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Pearl St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Pearl St. does not have units with air conditioning.
