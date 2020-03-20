Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
59 Algonquin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 6
59 Algonquin
59 Algonquin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
59 Algonquin Street, Boston, MA 02124
Codman Square - East Codman Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tram: B Boston College (0.17 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Algonquin have any available units?
59 Algonquin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 59 Algonquin currently offering any rent specials?
59 Algonquin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Algonquin pet-friendly?
No, 59 Algonquin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 59 Algonquin offer parking?
No, 59 Algonquin does not offer parking.
Does 59 Algonquin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Algonquin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Algonquin have a pool?
No, 59 Algonquin does not have a pool.
Does 59 Algonquin have accessible units?
No, 59 Algonquin does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Algonquin have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Algonquin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Algonquin have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Algonquin does not have units with air conditioning.
