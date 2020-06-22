All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1106 Farley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1106 Farley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 Farley Drive

1106 Farley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1106 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Picture perfect house with a beautiful stone exterior ready for immediate occupancy! Walk into the spacious family room perfect to host gatherings with ones who mean most while you create memories that will last a lifetime. The huge, grassy backyard is perfect for kids and pets to play safely while the basement and carport will keep all your belongings safe and allow you to live in a clutter-free environment. Located close to Washington Square Mall, Downtown Indianapolis, and near highways means you will be able to get where you need to go fast saving you lots of time. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1106-farley-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Farley Drive have any available units?
1106 Farley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1106 Farley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Farley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Farley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Farley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Farley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Farley Drive does offer parking.
Does 1106 Farley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Farley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Farley Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Farley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Farley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Farley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Farley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Farley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Farley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Farley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College