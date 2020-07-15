All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6516 N Glenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6516 N Glenwood Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6516 N Glenwood Ave

6516 North Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6516 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
COMPLETELY UPDATED ONE BED WALK TO LOYOLA CAMPUS - Property Id: 294173

Location: 6516 N Glenwood ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $1200
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- 5 minute walk to Loyola Red Line and University Campus
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants in walking distance
- Heat and water included
- Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Must have credit in good standing

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294173
Property Id 294173

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 N Glenwood Ave have any available units?
6516 N Glenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 N Glenwood Ave have?
Some of 6516 N Glenwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 N Glenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6516 N Glenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 N Glenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6516 N Glenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6516 N Glenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6516 N Glenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 6516 N Glenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 N Glenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 N Glenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 6516 N Glenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6516 N Glenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 6516 N Glenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 N Glenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 N Glenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College