Location: 6516 N Glenwood ave, Rogers Park, 60626

Rent: $1200

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- 5 minute walk to Loyola Red Line and University Campus

- Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants in walking distance

- Heat and water included

- Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Must have credit in good standing



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294173

