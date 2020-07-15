Amenities
COMPLETELY UPDATED ONE BED WALK TO LOYOLA CAMPUS - Property Id: 294173
Location: 6516 N Glenwood ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $1200
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- 5 minute walk to Loyola Red Line and University Campus
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants in walking distance
- Heat and water included
- Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Must have credit in good standing
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
