197 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL📍
The Process
Finding an apartment in Lansing is as easy as most other things in this suburban village. You fill out an application, present proof as necessary of income and provide a reference or two. While your credit history will factor into it, landlords are more interested in your rental payment history than whether or not you paid your Visa bill on time. Tuck in a couple of references from past landlords. The bigger trick here is going to be choosing a neighborhood.
Finding the right neighborhood in Lansing is not difficult, but it's also not that easy.
Bernice: This is an inexpensive area.
Lansing Center: This is the hot spot in town! Want dinner and shopping just outside your door? This is the spot for you. This is also the theater district, with plenty of cultural activities to keep you entertained.
Burnham: This is an older area. Homes and apartments here tend to be small to medium sized, studio to 4 bedroom places. Housing tends to be tight which is reflected in the slightly higher prices.
Torrance: There are plenty of places to dine and beer is more popular here than wine.$
Oakglen: Slightly lower that average (for the area) rental prices. While most people here drive to work, a significant number also use public transportation which is readily available.
Christina: There are a few McMansions here but mostly you will find more modest yet stately homes.