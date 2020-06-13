Apartment List
/
IL
/
arlington heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL

📍
Central Business District
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
122 S Evergreen Ave
122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134 Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
913 E Mayfair Rd
913 East Mayfair Road, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on a large corner/cul-de-sac. Home was completely remodel in just under 5 years ago.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
510 West Eastman Street
510 West Eastman Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1150 sqft
Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1605 East Central Road
1605 Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Freshly painted and brand new carpet! Tranquil view of peaceful landscaped grounds in spacious one bedroom condo. Eat in kitchen with new dishwasher, plus separate dining room. Open parking across from building for residents and guests.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
835 South Dwyer Avenue
835 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Located in a great school district, this beautiful end unit on the 1st floor in a quiet and safe community is close to shopping, highway, train, hospital and golf course. Newly renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1505 North Windsor Drive
1505 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on a second floor. Large living area and eat in kitchen. There is a private balcony. Heat, cooking gas,water and central air included. Washer and dryer in unite plus coin laundry on the first floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
110 South DUNTON Avenue
110 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
LARGEST CONDO IN BUILDING! EXTREMELY RARE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TOWN, TRAIN AND SHOPPING! YOU'LL LOVE OUR REMODELED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, NEWER CABINETRY AND TABLE SPACE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2423 North Kennicott Drive
2423 North Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH GREAT VIEW. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FL IN DIN. & LIV. RM. FIREPLACE!! ALL WHITE 6 PANELS DOORS, TRIMS & BASEBOARDS. BATHS WITH GRANITE C-TOPS, CERAMIC TILES AND NEWER VANITY.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3400 North Old Arlington Heights Road
3400 N Old Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1338 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
56 North Dryden Place
56 North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
Location Location Location! Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
111 East Magnolia Street
111 East Magnolia Street, Arlington Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Great Opportunity! Spacious Ranch with 4 Bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a First Floor Office. Plus a Large, Partially finished basement and 2 Car attached Garage. Two Full Baths are newer/updated.

Median Rent in Arlington Heights

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Arlington Heights is $1,245, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,464.
Studio
$1,072
1 Bed
$1,245
2 Beds
$1,464
3+ Beds
$1,873
City GuideArlington Heights
Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!

If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.

With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

Development and popularity can very well be a curse, as house hunters in Arlington Heights are finding out the hard way. The top-notch urban infrastructure, vibrant community life, , stable communities, plethora ofamenities and hospitals make Arlington Heights one of the best places in which to live. What this means is that people who come usually stay put. And that’s bad news for the newcomers. Finding an apartment ranges anywhere between next-to-impossible to tough, depending on your preferred neighborhood. Don’t despair! Even as most neighborhoods have vacancy rates in the low single digits, and some actually have 0% vacancy rates, there are also a few neighborhoods with astonishingly high vacancy rates and modest rentals to boot, something usually too good to be true.

How Much Does it Cost?

You will have guessed it by now: the high-quality lifestyle comes at a price. Arlington Heights apartments cost about 35% more than elsewhere in Chicagoland, and overall cost of living mirrors likewise. If this is of any solace to you, an average household here earns about 33% more than what the average household earns in rest of the state.

There is a lifeline, though. Arlington Heights is noted for its diversity in accommodation offerings. While one bedroom apartments can go for a perfectly reasonable (albeit average), it’s also possible to rent a three bedroom apartment for the same cost...or 4x higher.

What Do You Need?

In a few neighborhoods of Arlington Heights, you can walk in and dictate terms.Try that in most of the neighborhoods, and the odds are that you’ll be laughed out and remain homeless. Either way, it pays to start your search early, especially if you want to nab the few good bargains that crop up from time to time. Adopt a professional demeanor, have a systematic procedure in place, and always carry your references and checkbook with you. If you sense a good deal, go for it, and do not dilly-dally.

Neighborhoods

Arlington Heights is prosperous and young. Median income is $69,002, which compares favorably to Illinois's average of $53,966. Most neighborhoods have a very high proportion of professional executives, employed as computer professionals, scientists, engineers, and office managers. It follows, then, that the neighborhoods would cater to the professional ilk. But if you don’t fall into that category, don’t despair. Chances are, you will find a community or two that has your name written all over it!

W Dundee Road / N Kennicott Avenue: If you are hard hit by the economy, head straight to the suburban neighborhood of W Dundee Road and N Kennicott Avenue. Average rentals are $671, a bargain for a neighborhood where more than 40% of the working residents have executive or managerial jobs, and no one lives below the poverty line. However, be prepared to flaunt all your charms. Most of the homes are owner occupied and vacancy rates are very low.

W Dundee Road / N Old Arlington Heights Road: If you ooze “urban sophistication,” and consider arts, theatre, weekend boutique-ing, and a weekend dinner with finely aged wine as essential as oxygen and water, you would be at home in the upscale neighborhood around W Dundee Road and N Old Arlington Heights Road. However, getting in there is easier said than done. Although there is diversity in stock, ranging from small to medium sized apartments and single-family homes, most homes are owner-occupied and vacancy rates are next to nothing.

Bayside Drive / W Rand Road: If you are looking for some peace and serenity in the heart of an urban jungle, then the neighborhood around Bayside Dive and W Rand Road is for you. What’s more, the real estate stock here is pretty varied, ranging from small to medium sized to luxury apartments, premium apartments and single-family home... and vacancy rates are high to boot.

E Hintz Road / N Arlington Heights Road: Who doesn’t love a bargain? A top-notch house at mid-range rentals counts for one in the reality business, and the neighborhood of E Hintz Road and N Arlington Heights Road may provide you with one. Median real estate prices are $354,681, higher than most other neighborhoods, but average rental prices are in resonance with mid-range neighborhoods. Unfortunately for you, this is the worst-kept secret in town, and as such, vacancy rates are very low. Competition to grab that apartment which has come up in the market is fierce, and that's putting it mildly.

W Northwest Highway / N Yale Avenue: Speaking of bargains, throw in neighbors in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood bang in the middle of an urban concentration, at below average rentals. Dream on? Well, it is actually possible in the W Northwest Highway - N Yale Avenue neighborhood. Average rental prices are lower than most major U.S. cities, even when this neighborhood is among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America, and 54% of the working populace is managerial professionals.

Mt Prospect: The neighborhood around Mt Prospect, comprisingf E Rand Road and E Thomas Street, is probably the most expensive in Arlington Heights, with average rents of $1,526. The reasons are not hard to find: a unique combination of plenty of owner-occupied single-family homes that denote stability, and the landscape having the look and feel of a "Leave It to Beaver" episode make this neighborhood one of the best in Illinois.

Village Center: Arlington Heights’ “Village Center” is a dense urban neighborhood. The redevelopment that culminated in 2004 has made the downtown more appealing to families, the youth and empty nesters alike. In fact, more people fly solo in this town than most other neighborhoods in America.

E Euclid Avenue / N Forrest Avenue: The neighborhood of E Euclid Avenue - N Forrest Avenue is another urban neighborhood with medium to large apartments and single-family homes. Most of the houses here came up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, constructed mainly by war veterans, thanks to the GI Bill. The neighborhood retains the reminiscences of that bygone era. However, don’t bother actively looking for accommodation here. Most houses are owner occupied and vacancy rate is a grand 0.7%.

Scarsdale: The broad area of Scarsdale encompasses the neighborhoods of W Kirchhoff Road, W Central Road, E Northwest Highway and E Kensington Road. It is not everywhere you get to see a mix of Georgian, Colonial, Tudor, and even ranch homes, no two of which are alike, set amidst mature trees and meandering streets. Now here comes the catch: most homes are owner occupied and vacancy rates are next to nothing. After all, who in their right minds would have a home and not want to live here? Count your lucky stars in the instance you do manage to get in.

W White Oak Street / Weber Drive: If it is your burning desire to live amidst an exclusive crowd of those who value arts and the finer urban sophistications, look no further than the apartments and houses at W White Oak Street and Weber Drive. And this will just make your day: Average rental prices are modest and vacancy rates are among the highest in Arlington Heights.

E Central Road / S Arlington Heights Road: The neighborhood of E Central Road and S Arlington Heights Road neighborhood is another upmarket one, with average rental prices running higher than some nearby ‘hoods. The stock is primarily small to medium sized apartments and single-family homes.

S Meier Road / W Lincoln Street: The neighborhood is surprisingly peaceful and quiet and has a fair share of upper-middle income households. But don’t start celebrating yet. Everyone has the same idea, making the rental market hyper-competitive. Once you get in after the jostle, the last thing you would think of is leaving, meaning this area has very low vacancy rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Arlington Heights?
In Arlington Heights, the median rent is $1,072 for a studio, $1,245 for a 1-bedroom, $1,464 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,873 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arlington Heights, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington Heights?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington Heights include Central Business District.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Arlington Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Arlington Heights area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Arlington Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arlington Heights from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Schaumburg.

Similar Pages

Arlington Heights 1 BedroomsArlington Heights 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington Heights Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Heights Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Business District