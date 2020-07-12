/
/
/
riverdale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:40 PM
141 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, Chicago, IL
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1133 133 Oak
1133 East 133rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Noteworthy one bedroom, one bathroom in beautiful Evanston courtyard building features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea 222 East 109th
222 E 109th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1159 sqft
Charming one- and two-bedroom apartments a few blocks from Palmer Park and the public library. Recently renovated. Free heat. Apartments have hardwood floors and spacious closets. Off-street parking is available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
152 West 117th St. (Wentworth)
152 West 117th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
11242 S Langley Ave
11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12016 S. Michigan
12016 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY, READY TO MOVE IN, NO DEPOSIT NEEDED - House has been freshly painted, and is move in ready. Hardwood floors on main level and wood laminate upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13826 Kanawha Ave Coach House
13826 Kanawha Ave, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Remolded Coach House - Property Id: 153610 Recently updated coach house with new appliances! Utilities included in rent. Minutes away from the firehouse, library, the Bishop Ford expressway, and shopping centers.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10934 S Vernon Ave
10934 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom units. These units come with hardwood floors, brand new appliances, new counter tops, new back porches, new cabinets in kitchen, huge living rooms, water is included.....
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
11020 S Vernon Ave
11020 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 flat. Freshly painted, flooring, fixtures, gated front and back, inside and outside security, new roof. With additional upgrades occurring.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
70 East 138th Street
70 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 70 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
11944 S Prairie Ave - B
11944 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Garden Unit 3 bd rm apartment 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment! Appliances electric included! Call now!
