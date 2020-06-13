124 Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL

Around Town

As a local, knowing where the hot spots are is integral. Schiller Park has many gems which include Ken's Viaduct Lounge, where the booze flows as freely as the chitchat from the regulars. This is the place to go in town where everyone will glance toward the door every time it opens. Al And Andy's Restaurant is an old Greek diner where the omelets are made of quality ingredients and the banter on a Sunday morning is likely loud, between disgruntled Bears fans forced to hibernate for the summer. There are also great Polish delis and plenty of grocery stores for those who love food.

For those who are interested in taking a load off, be sure to visit Dragonfly Integrated Wellness, a home-based health spa specializing in massage, acupressure, and reiki. It provides a welcome retreat from the daily grind and a glimpse into eastern medicine seldom seen in suburbia.