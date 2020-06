124 Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL

Moving to Schiller Park

When meeting with landlords in town, be diligent and examine the property while walking through. Homes here are older and their maintenance depends solely on the homeowner. If the place looks dilapidated, that's a good sign that you'll be fixing the faucet and the leak in the ceiling on your own, and might want to take a pass in lieu of a more updated option.

Landlords and rental companies here demand proof of income and a full month's rent. Deposits are typically requested as well. Utilities are rarely included in the rental costs, so save a bit extra each month to cover them. Most homes are equipped with gas heat, which is a bit more affordable than keeping your house warm via thermostat. Make certain to read the terms of the lease before signing -- most contracts have some fine print that's looming within and it'd be a shame to lose your first-born child to a management company.