Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4602 North River Road
4602 Des Plaines River Road, Schiller Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE UNIT !GREAT LOCATION ACROSS FROM SCHILLER WOODS FOREST PRESERVE ONLY MINUTES FROM the AIR PORT, I-294,I-90 AND THE TRAIN.UNIT IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH PERGO FLOORS AND NEW WINDOWS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Prairie Avenue
4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building.
Results within 1 mile of Schiller Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5029 North East River Road
5029 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Very close to I-90, Blue Line, CTA, O'Hare, Rosemont Entertainment District, Casino, and Forest Preserve across the street! Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with parking included! Hardwood Flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

Last updated January 30 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10300 Front Avenue
10300 Front Street, Franklin Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in Franklin Park. This unit has good sized bedrooms, plenty closet space and balcony. Also conveniently located steps from the Mannheim Metra stop.
Results within 5 miles of Schiller Park
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Last updated July 4 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
770 W Pearson St 201
770 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023 View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.

Median Rent in Schiller Park

Last updated Jun. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Schiller Park is $837, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $984.
Studio
$721
1 Bed
$837
2 Beds
$984
3+ Beds
$1,259
City GuideSchiller Park
Riddled with a gripping past, Schiller Park was the urban hangout of many a prohibition gangster. Al Capone bellied up to a local bar here and organized crime. Tough Roger Touhy fashioned his headquarters within a now defunct roadhouse, The Arch. But don't worry, all the riff-raff are gone by now!

Schiller Park is a suburban community just outside of Chicago. The streets are comprised of welcoming duplexes for rent that beckon a bygone era; an era where kids were in when the streetlights flickered and roads were closed down on weekends for neighborhood block parties. These things still exist in the village that's grown modern with the times. A town easily traversed on foot is more succinctly viewed from the window of a car or PACE bus, when en route cross-town. Crime rates are low here -- 58.9 percent lower on average -- than the rest of the nation. Overall, this is a trendy and inviting village ready to take new residents to task.

Moving to Schiller Park

When meeting with landlords in town, be diligent and examine the property while walking through. Homes here are older and their maintenance depends solely on the homeowner. If the place looks dilapidated, that's a good sign that you'll be fixing the faucet and the leak in the ceiling on your own, and might want to take a pass in lieu of a more updated option.

Landlords and rental companies here demand proof of income and a full month's rent. Deposits are typically requested as well. Utilities are rarely included in the rental costs, so save a bit extra each month to cover them. Most homes are equipped with gas heat, which is a bit more affordable than keeping your house warm via thermostat. Make certain to read the terms of the lease before signing -- most contracts have some fine print that's looming within and it'd be a shame to lose your first-born child to a management company.

Neighborhoods in Schiller Park

When renting an apartment in Schiller Park, consider the two vast areas that make up the community carefully. The village is divided, and one neighborhood boasts an urban feel, unlike its tidy counterpart.

Irving Park and 25th Avenue: If seeking a high-rise complex, the area surrounding Irving Park and 25th Avenue is perfect for you. This is the area to scour for studio apartments and two-bedroom layouts. Ruby Square Apartment Complex is a great place to begin the search, offering spacious floor plans, gated access, and affordable rent that includes some utilities -- a hard-to-find amenity in the area. Getting around here is easy on foot. However, most own their own vehicles as winter winds often prohibit a quick stroll to the market.

North Schiller Woods: North Village and Clocktower Parks are nearby. Not only are there countless outdoor activities, but many local businesses also thrive here, making this section of the village quite livable. Among these businesses are Schiller Park Commons, Columbia Coffee and Foods, Jay's Beef, BBs Produce and Meat, Nick and Frank D'Amato Bakery and Capone haunt-turned-eco-conscious dining gem, The Great Escape.

Village Center: When seeking house rentals, be sure to delve into this neighborhood, which encompasses Lawrence Avenue between Mannheim and River Roads. Its quintessentially suburban homes aren't built on top of one another and stores aren't placed on every corner. Grace Park is a subdivision here that offers old-style charm and homes built -- like others in town -- in the 1930s. Sophistication comes in the form of a fenced-in backyard and bay windows. Single-family homes range in stature, and the community is close to Tacos Locos and Richie's Restaurant, standout quality fare for a night out of the house.

Around Town

As a local, knowing where the hot spots are is integral. Schiller Park has many gems which include Ken's Viaduct Lounge, where the booze flows as freely as the chitchat from the regulars. This is the place to go in town where everyone will glance toward the door every time it opens. Al And Andy's Restaurant is an old Greek diner where the omelets are made of quality ingredients and the banter on a Sunday morning is likely loud, between disgruntled Bears fans forced to hibernate for the summer. There are also great Polish delis and plenty of grocery stores for those who love food.

For those who are interested in taking a load off, be sure to visit Dragonfly Integrated Wellness, a home-based health spa specializing in massage, acupressure, and reiki. It provides a welcome retreat from the daily grind and a glimpse into eastern medicine seldom seen in suburbia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Schiller Park?
In Schiller Park, the median rent is $721 for a studio, $837 for a 1-bedroom, $984 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,259 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Schiller Park, check out our monthly Schiller Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Schiller Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Schiller Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Schiller Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Schiller Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Waukegan.

