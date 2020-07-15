/
Robert Morris College
790 Apartments For Rent Near Robert Morris College
37 Units Available
Near North Side
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,862
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
229 Units Available
The Loop
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,523
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,793
1173 sqft
Elegant apartments in Chicago's South Loop, Alta Grand Central blends thoughtful design with elegant Chicago charm.
53 Units Available
Near North Side
Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,495
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
Community features online rent payment, beauty salon and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and exposed-brick walls. Located near restaurants like Fireplace Inn and Benchmark.
86 Units Available
The Loop
North Harbor Tower
175 N Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,433
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1325 sqft
Located in Lakeshore East, North Harbor Tower's desirable location places the city at your doorstep. Our 360 degree views of Chicago, Lake Michigan and access to all the Near East Side action will provide you with the ultimate Chicago experience.
132 Units Available
Near West Side
Presidential Towers
555 West Madison, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1101 sqft
Spacious floor plans with chef-caliber kitchens. Building offers full-time concierge, on-site restaurants and fitness club. Centrally located within walking distance to everything you need. Near Metra, CTA and freeways for easy commuting.
57 Units Available
Near North Side
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,672
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,992
1338 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
52 Units Available
Near West Side
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,657
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
47 Units Available
Near North Side
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,850
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1342 sqft
The Lofts at River East was converted from a 1900's warehouse which supported Chicago's booming shipping industry. In the 1970's walls were installed, balconies were added and life at the Lofts began.
53 Units Available
West Town
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,259
1064 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
64 Units Available
Near North Side
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,222
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
41 Units Available
Near North Side
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,680
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
42 Units Available
Near North Side
Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,714
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1252 sqft
Prime location in River North close to the East Bank Club. Luxury rentals with awesome city views, huge windows, and private balconies. Complex includes an entertainment lounge, fitness center, and deluxe media theater.
56 Units Available
Near North Side
State & Chestnut
845 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,810
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1048 sqft
Newly decorated units with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Stainless steel appliances including a microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Large outdoor swimming, fire pit, BBQ area, green community and 24-hour concierge service.
46 Units Available
Near West Side
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,777
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
228 Units Available
Near South Side
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,803
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,683
1319 sqft
We are a smart luxury building in the South Loop with a full suite of amenities, the best service and pride in the community. Our wide assortment of pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes are sure to fit your active lifestyle.
88 Units Available
The Loop
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,063
1200 sqft
A contemporary community with an outdoor living rooftop, multi-screen theater and bar area, and a lobby coffee lounge. Just minutes from the business district and area restaurants. Expansive windows.
64 Units Available
The Loop
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,775
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
66 Units Available
Near North Side
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,594
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1243 sqft
Spacious apartments full of natural light offer spectacular city views. Close to everything and just one block from Navy Pier. Residents enjoy indoor swimming pool, rooftop deck, huge fitness center and enclosed shopping concourse.
114 Units Available
Near South Side
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,815
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1134 sqft
A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more.
136 Units Available
Near North Side
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,015
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
1189 sqft
Meet North+Vine, where hotel-style living and the comforts of quintessential Chicago living meet in Old Town. North+Vine provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments.
32 Units Available
The Loop
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,859
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1449 sqft
Residences at Printers RowPrinters Row is at the heart of historic downtown Chicago. Rare works, literary classics and university texts are found at long-established storefronts that epitomize the underlying foothold of this neighborhood.
56 Units Available
Near North Side
North Water
340 E North Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,804
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,591
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,056
1330 sqft
Spacious living space with hardwood flooring. All appliances included, large closets, laundry facilities and bike storage. Swimming pool, clubhouse, dog grooming area and fire pit. Concierge service and gym open around the clock.
44 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
96 Units Available
Near North Side
Axis
441 E Erie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,450
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1203 sqft
For those who dream of never leaving your favorite resort, Axis Apartments and Lofts is just for you. Living at Axis means New Year’s eve toasts against Chicago’s breathtaking skyline.