north lawndale
125 Apartments for rent in North Lawndale, Chicago, IL
1860 S Komensky Ave
1860 S Komensky Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South Komensky Ave in the Lawndale area. Near schools. These clean units have separate dining rooms and hardwood flooring, with some paid bills. Walk to Pulaski bus stop and Pink Line.
3650 W Grenshaw 3
3650 West Grenshaw Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3/4bedroom - Property Id: 8825 This unit is 3 bedroom with a 4th bedroom that is only 1inch off section 8 requirement square footage for a bedroom. It has two bathroom and has new carpet throughout the unit except for the kitchen and bathroom.
2412 W Fillmore St 2
2412 West Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2412 W FILLMORE, #2 - Property Id: 314133 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath w/ Garage Parking Incld Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Medical District! Garage parking included and close proximity to 290, Stroger Hospital,
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R
1542 South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
RIDGEWAY - Property Id: 243853 Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in North Lawndale. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in.
1546 S Christiana Ave
1546 South Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Amazing North Lawndale 3bd/2bth - Amazing North Lawndale 3 bedroom, 2 bath (mst bth) condo-style apartment centrally-located in quiet, secure and professionally managed building .
1837 South Drake Avenue
1837 South Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
1st floor very nice 2 bedroom unit all rehabbed, granite countertops, new appliances, hardwood floors, parking, new rear deck. section 8 welcome. laundry in basement.
1528 South Kenneth Avenue
1528 South Kenneth Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1597 sqft
Recently updated 2BR/1 bath apartment with additional space available in attic that can be used as an additional bedroom or office space. **Must see** Diamond in the rough. **
1320 South Kedvale Avenue
1320 South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Move In Condition, Available Know, Nice Hardwood Floor Thur-out, Unit 3rd Floor Rear, 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath, Full Eat-In Kitchen, All Rooms Sizes Are Estimated, Nothing To Do But Move In. Section-8 Voucher Welcome.
3810 West 13th (Pulaski)
3810 West 13th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1824 South Ridgeway Avenue
1824 South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1824 South Ridgeway Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
2737 W 16TH
2737 West 16th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1504 sqft
3Bed/1.5Ba single family home for rent in Douglas Park! Main level offers living room, dining room, updated kitchen w/ granite/ss appliances, in-unit laundry. 3 bedrooms. Situated on a double lot, so there is plenty of outdoor space. 2 car garage.
1921 South Trumbull Avenue
1921 South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, COMPLETELY NEW REHAB 3 BEDROOMS UNIT ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, NEW BATHROOM, ONE PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE FOR $50 A MONTH
1301 South Fairfield Avenue
1301 South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Brand new rehab of a bright, light-filled garden unit located close to hospitals and Douglass Park just steps away! Unit features 2 bedrooms and open livingroom/kitchen space. Entire unit has heated tile floors along with central heat/air.
1534 South Komensky Avenue - 3F
1534 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1534 S Komensky Ave 3rd Floor Front Chicago, IL 60623 SECTION 8 WELCOMED! ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST BE RENTING AT CURRENT RESIDENCE FOR 2 YRS ,2 YR EMPLOYMENT AT CURRENT JOB,INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT. NO EVICTIONS/JUDGEMENTS .
1109 South Troy Street
1109 South Troy Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
SECTION 8 WELCOME ,NEWLY REMODELLED 1ST FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN TODAY, OVERSIZED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT, FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOM, NEW TILES , BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC
1846 South Sawyer Avenue
1846 South Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Very nice 3 Bedroom apartment. Hard Wood Floor Though Out.
1663 South Troy Street
1663 South Troy Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful gut rehabbed 3 br apartment! kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances still in wrapper, granite countertops. Tons of Beautiful espresso cabinets and plenty of space.
1536 South Kolin Avenue
1536 South Kolin Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3 Units Coming Soon!!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath with master bath, gorgeous stained hardwood floors, second bedroom boosts an extended closet, kitchen will have stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space not to mention in unit
1245 South Lawndale Avenue
1245 South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
675 sqft
Classic greystone building with 2 br 1 bth units. This is a no pet building. No laundry, no CAC. This 3rd Floor front unit features large porcelain plank floor tiles in the kitchen and hallway.
2611 West Ogden Avenue
2611 West Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Excellent opportunity - 2/bed/1bath for lease recently rehabbed unit, central heat, freshly painted, new fixtures, Close to Transportation, shopping, highway and so much more! Bus stop in front of building. Walking distance to pink line.
1307 South KEDZIE Avenue
1307 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
COME CHECK OUT THIS APARTMENT! BE THE FIRST TO OCCUPY THIS BRAND NEW REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT IT BOOST FRESH PAINT, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE & SO MUCH MORE!
2636 West 15th Place
2636 West 15th Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
NORTH LAWNDALE - VINTAGE GREYSTONE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE NOW.
1927 South Ridgeway Avenue South
1927 South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Well maintained 3bedroom apartment waiting for its new tenant, located on a quiet family orientated city block.... easy access to all all major transportation.....minutes to downtown chicago
1321 South Lawndale Avenue
1321 South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW RNOVATED UNIT WITH AN OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT 3 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CUSTOM CLOSETS, 10 FOOT CELLINGS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, ONE PARKING SPACE
