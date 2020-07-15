/
/
lemont
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer townhome right in the heart of Lemont. Walk to schools, churches and downtown Lemont. Large units. Aprox 2400 sq ft. 2 car garages. Granite counters. Beautiful backsplashes. Top of the line GE Stainless appliances Full size washer & dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.
Results within 1 mile of Lemont
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13035 Parker Rd
13035 Parker Road, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,025
3325 sqft
Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,672
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
$
16 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1441 CONCORD Drive
1441 Concord Drive, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1441 CONCORD Drive in Downers Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Drive
2210 Country Club Drive, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2210 Country Club Drive in Woodridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7413 Brookdale Drive
7413 Brookdale Drive, Darien, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7413 Brookdale Drive in Darien. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6887 Fieldstone Drive
6887 Fieldstone Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4893 sqft
This beautiful suburban home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms is the perfect place to create memories.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2214 Country Club Drive
2214 Country Club Drive, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2214 Country Club Drive in Woodridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
481 Bloomfield Drive
481 Bloomfield Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2058 sqft
Spacious two story single family home with four bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths - Freshly painted - Never appliances -
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
713 W 65th St 5
713 W 65th St, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Willow View 2BR pond view; heat/water/gas included - Property Id: 254894 Recently renovated 2br/1bath with new carpet and newer appliances. Third floor unit with kitchen window and pond view off balcony. Rent includes: heat, water and gas.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Lorraine Avenue
12 Lorraine Avenue, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Ranch House with a Great Location: Close to I-355, Shopping, Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. Large Deck and Beautiful Yard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lemont area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lemont from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILRomeoville, ILDarien, ILLockport, ILBurr Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILLisle, IL