Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
177 Apartments for rent in Glenwood, IL
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
216 East Maple Drive
216 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1463 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
229 West Rainbow Drive
229 Rainbow Drive, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1279 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Tri-level home in Glenwood Manor subdivision was updated in 2016** **Washer/dryer included**Maximum 2 pets allowed**No pit bulls or Rottweilers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
506 North Longwood Drive
506 Longwood Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1692 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 506 North Longwood Drive in Glenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
110 N Halsted
110 South Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL
Studio
$5,000
9014 sqft
Previous tenant was a Dollar General store. Great for a variety of uses
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Holbrooks
1 Unit Available
916 193rd Place
916 193rd Place, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 193rd Place in Cook County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1569 sqft
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Glenwood, the median rent is $831 for a studio, $964 for a 1-bedroom, $1,135 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,451 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glenwood, check out our monthly Glenwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Glenwood area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenwood from include Chicago, Lombard, Oak Park, Joliet, and Bolingbrook.
