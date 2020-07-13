Amenities

212 E 69th Place is located in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South side of Chicago! The building includes on-site laundry and a phone entry intercom system. Apartments may feature a dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. This location is a commuter's dream, being steps away from the ME Metra Electric rail lines and the CTA Red Line at 69th. The Dan Ryan Expressway and Chicago Skyway are also only blocks away! Apartments are walking distance to Roy's Soul Food, Meyering Park, and Family Dollar. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.

