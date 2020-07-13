All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 212 E 69th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
212 E 69th Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

212 E 69th Place

212 E 69th Pl · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Greater Grand Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 E 69th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222-1 · Avail. now

$830

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 212 E 69th Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
courtyard
212 E 69th Place is located in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South side of Chicago! The building includes on-site laundry and a phone entry intercom system. Apartments may feature a dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. This location is a commuter's dream, being steps away from the ME Metra Electric rail lines and the CTA Red Line at 69th. The Dan Ryan Expressway and Chicago Skyway are also only blocks away! Apartments are walking distance to Roy's Soul Food, Meyering Park, and Family Dollar. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 E 69th Place have any available units?
212 E 69th Place has a unit available for $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 E 69th Place have?
Some of 212 E 69th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 E 69th Place currently offering any rent specials?
212 E 69th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 E 69th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 E 69th Place is pet friendly.
Does 212 E 69th Place offer parking?
Yes, 212 E 69th Place offers parking.
Does 212 E 69th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 E 69th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 E 69th Place have a pool?
No, 212 E 69th Place does not have a pool.
Does 212 E 69th Place have accessible units?
No, 212 E 69th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 212 E 69th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 E 69th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 E 69th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity