Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chicago apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Lakeview
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,317
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
595 sqft
Elegant apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Secured entry. Lake and city views. Near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Close to Lake Michigan. Right by CTA bus and train stops.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Lakeview
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,080
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans. On-site laundry available. Close to the nightlife of the Lakeview neighborhood. Within minutes of Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:35pm
$
54 Units Available
Near North Side
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1005 sqft
These recently renovated apartments are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring. The rooftop deck provides beautiful views of Chicago, and residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool. Minutes from Water Tower Place mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
28 Units Available
Near North Side
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,472
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1050 sqft
Dog-friendly apartments with new kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop sundeck, gym and dog park. The Gold Coast location is near beaches, Michigan Avenue shopping, and within walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
$
45 Units Available
Near North Side
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,573
1500 sqft
Units have open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sophisticated apartments right on the Magnificent Mile and near several of the area's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
$
36 Units Available
Near North Side
1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,599
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with private balconies and custom finishes. Enjoy an on-site rooftop pool, fitness zone and parking spot. Great views of the Chicago skyline. Near Washington Square Park. Close to lots of bars and eateries.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,020
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage apartments just steps from the shops, restaurants and bars on Sheffield Avenue. Home highlights include ceramic-tiled baths and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage and laundry center. Near the Belmont Theater District.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 08:12pm
$
39 Units Available
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
900 sqft
Sundeck, fitness room and media room. Apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows and modern kitchens. Located where the Gold Coast and River North meet. Near restaurants and public transit. The Magnificent Mile is steps away.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview
544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,064
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bright, sunny interiors, large closets, on-site laundry and controlled access for safety. Steps from Lake Michigan in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeview
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
650 sqft
Contemporary apartments with large bedrooms, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Bike storage available. Near the Lakeshore Trail, Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:47pm
$
22 Units Available
Lakeview
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,099
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
500 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance to Wrigley Field. Also close to Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, large windows and huge closets. Reserved covered parking and 24-hour apartment maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:46pm
$
9 Units Available
Lakeview
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
590 sqft
Within easy reach to Lincoln Park and Diversey Driving Range. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bay windows, large closets and contemporary kitchens in a vintage building with a business center, laundry and bike room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeview
455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,109
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Bright and spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments convenient to some of Lakeview's finest shops and eateries. Modern kitchen with pantry and ample closet space found in every home. Select units feature dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Lakeview
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,155
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with wall-to-wall windows and hardwood floors. Near all the bars on Broadway Street. Near the Lakefront Trail and Lake Michigan. Easy access to trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeview
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,184
1 Bedroom
$1,360
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warmly decorated kitchens, wood flooring and bright, airy living spaces. Walk-in closets and exposed brick accent walls in some units. Studio to two-bedroom floor plans. In Lincoln Park near public transportation. Steps from Lakeshore Trail.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 08:35pm
$
21 Units Available
Lakeview
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,260
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
700 sqft
Spacious floor plans with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with gym and 24-hour maintenance. Centrally located, close to public transportation, several on and off ramps for Lake Shore Drive, and neighborhood restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
High-rise apartments right in the heart of Lincoln Park. Homes feature new kitchens and large windows. Community includes a rooftop sundeck and business center. Near CTA bus and train stops. By Diversey Harbor.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Lincoln Park
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
575 sqft
Close to Lincoln Park Zoo. Also near shops and public transit. Studio and one-bedroom layouts with contemporary kitchens and separate dining areas. Secured-entry apartment complex with 24-hour security surveillance for added peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,065
275 sqft
Studio apartments with large windows, plush carpets, ceramic-tiled baths and modern kitchens nestled between Lincoln Park and Oz Park. Residents enjoy living close to Lake Michigan and Armitage Avenue.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
$
51 Units Available
Near North Side
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1050 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting. Residents have access to fitness center and rooftop pool with sunning deck. At intersection of the Gold Coast and Old Town, a few blocks west of Michigan Avenue.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeview
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,060
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belmont Harbor. Sunlit apartments with accent walls, hardwood floors, pedestal sinks and ceramic tiled baths. Modern kitchen and separate dining room in every home. Rent includes water and heat.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
24 Units Available
Near West Side
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,579
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,206
1139 sqft
Modern community in a prime location in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Community features a swimming pool with a fire pit, BBQ area, and great views of the city. Units have modern finishes and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Lincoln Park
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,390
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1211 sqft
A luxurious development, these beautiful apartments are just three miles from downtown Chicago. Floorplans offer one- and two-bedroom layouts, large closets, modern kitchens, air conditioning and views of the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
46 Units Available
Near West Side
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,777
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
City Guide for Chicago, IL

"Maybe we can show government how to operate better as a result of better architecture. Eventually, I think Chicago will be the most beautiful great city left in the world." (Frank Lloyd Wright)

Ah, Chicago, metropolis of the Midwest! Being the third largest city in the United States, Chicago is a major nerve center for business, culture, and entertainment. Though it’s no longer just a rest stop between the east and west coasts, the Big Onion still has a whole world to offer. From urban skyscrapers and honking taxis along Lakeshore Drive, to tree-lined streets and grassy parks, there is a niche for every taste. With almost 4 million people calling the windy city their home, though, finding your own place in the chaos can seem like a daunting task.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chicago? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chicago, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chicago apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chicago apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago Accessible ApartmentsChicago Apartments under $1,000Chicago Apartments under $1,100Chicago Apartments under $800Chicago Apartments under $900Chicago Apartments with Balcony
Chicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with Parking
Chicago Apartments with PoolChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Cheap PlacesChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Furnished ApartmentsChicago Luxury PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College