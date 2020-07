Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated alarm system

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking internet access alarm system 24hr maintenance

This gorgeous 20-unit building has been recently rehabbed and features two bedroom apartments with updated appliances and hardwood floors! Additional amenities include on-site laundry, off-street parking, free heat, and free internet. Walking distance to Rainbow Beach, Family Dollar, and Margarita's Pizza. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park or CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 75, & 95. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to schedule your showing!