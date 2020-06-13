167 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL📍
Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.
Having trouble with Craigslist Wheeling? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you've only rented apartments in Chicago, you'll probably find the apartment search in Wheeling to be positively relaxing. Vacancy rates are at or above national averages, so you won't have to go to a fight club every night just to beat out other apartment seekers. Expect the standard one-month's-rent deposit to hold the place you want.
What you'll pay will vary widely depending on the size of your apartment and the neighborhood that you select. All bills paid apartments are unusual, so be sure to budget a bit extra to pay for your utilities.
With six neighborhoods to visit, you can complete your village tour of Wheeling in an afternoon. Not sure where to start? Read this quick rundown of each neighborhood's highlights to help you choose. Keep in mind that the price estimates are relative to the village.
Dundee Road: Want to be close to the Metra, post office and other community buildings? Then pick a place in the Dundee Road neighborhood. Search between Milwaukee Road and the Wheeling Drainage Ditch to find the widest selection of small homes and apartment rentals.
Lake Cook Road: Take advantage of suburban living and upgrade into a larger home. You'll find a mix of mostly 4- and 3-bedroom houses for rent in this neighborhood of mostly single-family subdivisions.
McHenry Road:The McHenry Road neighborhood has nearly 1500 2-bedroom to 3-bedroom houses for rent. With only half of the homes owner occupied, there's still plenty for rent in this area.
Milwaukee Avenue: Don't want to take care of a lawn on the weekends? Approximately 30 percent of housing in this neighborhood is apartment complexes, which is triple the amount of apartment buildings in most other areas in Wheeling.
Town Center: Less than 400 people live in this neighborhood, which is mostly office space and retail establishments. If you'd like to live here, however, be prepared to pay nearly double Wheeling's median rent.
Wolf Ridge: Most housing in Wolf Ridge was built as part of a subdivision in 1957. While the housing still standing is high on charm, you'll find better kept homes in other neighborhoods.
If you're tired of spending most of your paycheck on a Chicago apartment's rent, you already have something in common with your neighbors. Lots of your fellow residents make the daily commute to nearby Chicago in either in private cars or by train. Plan on an hour commute by train each way if you work in Chicago, but on the bright side, you'll finally be able to catch up on your reading. Most car commuters hop on the I-294 to get to work, so you'll encounter some traffic during the drive. If you're truly a bigwig, you can also commute by air from the third busiest airport in Illinois: Chicago Executive Airport.
When making the transition from the big city to the suburbs, you'll probably have a list of errands you'll have to run. The Wheeling village website reminds you to register with water and sewage services and to get Fido a license. One unusual village requirement for the uninitiated: an alarm system permit. You may also want to get your alarm checked before you move in because if there are five or more false alarms annually, you'll be charged a fine.
Once you have a chance to explore Wheeling, you may be surprised at the amount of bars and restaurants in the village. Truth be told, Chicago residents flocked to Wheeling in the 1880s to escape hectic city life. Taverns and hotels were quickly built to cater to these weekend tourists, who sometimes arrived by bicycle! Visit some of the older restaurants on Milwaukee Street to get a taste of old-town Wheeling.
Wheeling won't satisfy you if you love city living. However, if dodging rats the size of dinner plates is no longer your idea of fun, Wheeling may be a welcome change of pace. Take a cue from the Chicagoans of yore and visit for the weekend. You'll be signing a lease for an apartment to rent in Wheeling before you know it!
June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Wheeling rents held steady over the past month
Wheeling rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wheeling stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. Wheeling's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheeling, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Wheeling rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Wheeling, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheeling is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Wheeling's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Wheeling.
- While Wheeling's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheeling than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheeling.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.