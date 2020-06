167 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL

Living and Working in Wheeling, IL

If you're tired of spending most of your paycheck on a Chicago apartment's rent, you already have something in common with your neighbors. Lots of your fellow residents make the daily commute to nearby Chicago in either in private cars or by train. Plan on an hour commute by train each way if you work in Chicago, but on the bright side, you'll finally be able to catch up on your reading. Most car commuters hop on the I-294 to get to work, so you'll encounter some traffic during the drive. If you're truly a bigwig, you can also commute by air from the third busiest airport in Illinois: Chicago Executive Airport.

When making the transition from the big city to the suburbs, you'll probably have a list of errands you'll have to run. The Wheeling village website reminds you to register with water and sewage services and to get Fido a license. One unusual village requirement for the uninitiated: an alarm system permit. You may also want to get your alarm checked before you move in because if there are five or more false alarms annually, you'll be charged a fine.

Once you have a chance to explore Wheeling, you may be surprised at the amount of bars and restaurants in the village. Truth be told, Chicago residents flocked to Wheeling in the 1880s to escape hectic city life. Taverns and hotels were quickly built to cater to these weekend tourists, who sometimes arrived by bicycle! Visit some of the older restaurants on Milwaukee Street to get a taste of old-town Wheeling.

Wheeling won't satisfy you if you love city living. However, if dodging rats the size of dinner plates is no longer your idea of fun, Wheeling may be a welcome change of pace. Take a cue from the Chicagoans of yore and visit for the weekend. You'll be signing a lease for an apartment to rent in Wheeling before you know it!