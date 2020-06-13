Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

167 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 Abourndale Ct
1457 Abourndale Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious basement near wheeling downtown - Property Id: 293736 Beautiful property steps away from lake Arlington with 1bd&bath plus spacious living room. Located near wheeling metra station and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 01,2020* POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
428 Park Avenue
428 Park Avenue, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1026 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! Cozy Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, 1 car garage with storage space and long driveway for additional parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
759 Prestwick Lane
759 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
LARGEST MODEL FULLERTON II. 3 BEDROOM & 3 FULL BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT (ON 3RD FLOOR,) AND DEN TOO. END UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT FROM WINDOWS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH OVER-SIZED MAPLE CABINETS, PANTRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GRANITE TILE, S.S. APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
267 12th Street
267 12th Street, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
IDEAL 2nd floor location with private balcony in quiet residential area. Newly painted, cleaned & plush carpeting ready for you to move right in. Master BR has two closets, 2nd BR has walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
593 PRESTWICK Lane
593 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ASTOR PLACE. MULTI LEVEL TOWNHOME IN GREAT MOVE IN CONDITION. GREAT ROOM SIZES. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND 42" CABINETS. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
486 Pleasant Run Drive
486 Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Wheeling on the top floor. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat, gas, and water. Date Available: Jun 15th, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
403 Chukker Court
403 Chukker Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Polo Run Condo Rental available immediately! 2BR/1BA laundry in unit WITH attached garage. Doesn't get much better than that. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. NO PETS OF TENANTS FRIENDS OR FAMILY EITHER. Minimum credit score required. One year minimum for lease.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1165 Pleasant Run Drive
1165 Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/1 BATH UPDATED CONDO IN GREAT CONDITION. PERGO FLOORS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN WITH LIGHT CABINETS. LIVING ROOM HAS SLIDING DOORS TO BALCONY. SEPARATE DINING ROOM. SECURED ENTRANCE. PLENTY OF STORAGE. LAUNDRY IN BUILDING. PARKING INCLUDED.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
240 Cindy Lane
240 Cindy Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **$500 OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 5/15/20**Adorable brick ranch updated in 2018. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
450 Plum Creek Drive
450 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL! GREAT UNIT. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS. NEWER APPLIANCES. NEWER BATHROOM. GREAT COMPLEX IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. IN-GROUND SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE & MORE. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
475 Plum Creek Drive
475 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS REMODELED UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42"CHERRYWOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPENED TO LR/DR.HARDWOOD FLOORS. NICE OVERSIZED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER.PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEW OF SWIMMING POOL & POND.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1944 sqft
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

Median Rent in Wheeling

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wheeling is $1,146, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,349.
Studio
$988
1 Bed
$1,146
2 Beds
$1,349
3+ Beds
$1,725
City GuideWheeling
Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).

Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheeling? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Basics

If you've only rented apartments in Chicago, you'll probably find the apartment search in Wheeling to be positively relaxing. Vacancy rates are at or above national averages, so you won't have to go to a fight club every night just to beat out other apartment seekers. Expect the standard one-month's-rent deposit to hold the place you want.

What you'll pay will vary widely depending on the size of your apartment and the neighborhood that you select. All bills paid apartments are unusual, so be sure to budget a bit extra to pay for your utilities.

Picking a Neighborhood

With six neighborhoods to visit, you can complete your village tour of Wheeling in an afternoon. Not sure where to start? Read this quick rundown of each neighborhood's highlights to help you choose. Keep in mind that the price estimates are relative to the village.

Dundee Road: Want to be close to the Metra, post office and other community buildings? Then pick a place in the Dundee Road neighborhood. Search between Milwaukee Road and the Wheeling Drainage Ditch to find the widest selection of small homes and apartment rentals.

Lake Cook Road: Take advantage of suburban living and upgrade into a larger home. You'll find a mix of mostly 4- and 3-bedroom houses for rent in this neighborhood of mostly single-family subdivisions.

McHenry Road:The McHenry Road neighborhood has nearly 1500 2-bedroom to 3-bedroom houses for rent. With only half of the homes owner occupied, there's still plenty for rent in this area.

Milwaukee Avenue: Don't want to take care of a lawn on the weekends? Approximately 30 percent of housing in this neighborhood is apartment complexes, which is triple the amount of apartment buildings in most other areas in Wheeling.

Town Center: Less than 400 people live in this neighborhood, which is mostly office space and retail establishments. If you'd like to live here, however, be prepared to pay nearly double Wheeling's median rent.

Wolf Ridge: Most housing in Wolf Ridge was built as part of a subdivision in 1957. While the housing still standing is high on charm, you'll find better kept homes in other neighborhoods.

Living and Working in Wheeling, IL

If you're tired of spending most of your paycheck on a Chicago apartment's rent, you already have something in common with your neighbors. Lots of your fellow residents make the daily commute to nearby Chicago in either in private cars or by train. Plan on an hour commute by train each way if you work in Chicago, but on the bright side, you'll finally be able to catch up on your reading. Most car commuters hop on the I-294 to get to work, so you'll encounter some traffic during the drive. If you're truly a bigwig, you can also commute by air from the third busiest airport in Illinois: Chicago Executive Airport.

When making the transition from the big city to the suburbs, you'll probably have a list of errands you'll have to run. The Wheeling village website reminds you to register with water and sewage services and to get Fido a license. One unusual village requirement for the uninitiated: an alarm system permit. You may also want to get your alarm checked before you move in because if there are five or more false alarms annually, you'll be charged a fine.

Once you have a chance to explore Wheeling, you may be surprised at the amount of bars and restaurants in the village. Truth be told, Chicago residents flocked to Wheeling in the 1880s to escape hectic city life. Taverns and hotels were quickly built to cater to these weekend tourists, who sometimes arrived by bicycle! Visit some of the older restaurants on Milwaukee Street to get a taste of old-town Wheeling.

Wheeling won't satisfy you if you love city living. However, if dodging rats the size of dinner plates is no longer your idea of fun, Wheeling may be a welcome change of pace. Take a cue from the Chicagoans of yore and visit for the weekend. You'll be signing a lease for an apartment to rent in Wheeling before you know it!

June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wheeling rents held steady over the past month

Wheeling rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wheeling stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. Wheeling's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheeling, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Wheeling rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Wheeling, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheeling is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheeling's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Wheeling.
    • While Wheeling's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheeling than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheeling.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wheeling?
    In Wheeling, the median rent is $988 for a studio, $1,146 for a 1-bedroom, $1,349 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,725 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wheeling, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wheeling?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wheeling area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wheeling?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wheeling from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

