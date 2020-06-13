Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

192 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Downtown Evanston
Central Street
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,659
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
20 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,274
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 22 at 03:56pm
Lakeshore
Contact for Availability
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 6 at 12:13am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 12:12am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,415
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 6 at 12:05am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 6 at 12:03am
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
618 Hinman
618 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
Arriving on the train from Chicago to Main Street in Evanston elicits that of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world kind of feeling.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 5 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1313 Oak K3
1313 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Evanston - One Bedroom - Property Id: 273621 Evanston - 1 Bedroom 3rd Floor Pets Welcome Evanston - Nice vintage apartment. Large updated windows to let the sun shine all day Hardwood floors and huge closet space Very pet friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Sheridan rd h1
605 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Remodeled 1 bed in South Evanston - Property Id: 270729 This newly renovated unit is located on South Blvd and Sheridan rd in South Evanston. Close to the South Blvd.

Median Rent in Evanston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Evanston is $1,323, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,556.
Studio
$1,140
1 Bed
$1,323
2 Beds
$1,556
3+ Beds
$1,990

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,323 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,557 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Evanston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    Rent growth in Evanston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,557 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Evanston.
    • While rents in Evanston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities such as Columbus and DC, saw rents increase by 1.0% and 0.5%; note that median 2BR prices in these cities are $972 and $1,574, respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Evanston?
    In Evanston, the median rent is $1,140 for a studio, $1,323 for a 1-bedroom, $1,556 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,990 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Evanston, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Evanston?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Evanston include Downtown Evanston, and Central Street.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Evanston?
    Some of the colleges located in the Evanston area include Northwestern University, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and University of Chicago. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Evanston?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Evanston from include Chicago, Naperville, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

