118 Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL📍
Naperville has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Now boasting nearly 150,000 residents and some of Illinois’ most coveted lodgings, the city has become a popular residential destination. Some super-sweet facts about life in Naperville include:
- Rock around the clock: Whether you want to get your kicks at dusk, dawn, or any time in between, Naperville has a lot to offer in the way of entertainment. The Riverwalk, a scenic two-mile stretch of fountains, sculptures, and scenic views along the DuPage River, is the city’s top daytime destination, while numerous parks and sports complexes dot the city as well. There are two primo inline-skating/skateboarding parks in Naperville that actually encourage you to loiter.The downtown area is swarming with a variety of clubs, bars, and corner pubs that are all within stumbling distance of each other.
Naperville is primarily a town of mortgagees, but there’s no shortage of apartments, either. In fact, with property taxes on single-family homes approaching the 2.5 percent range in the city, apartments are becoming increasingly in vogue. Here’s what you’ll need to find your dream dwellings in Naperville:
The only utilities typically included in Naperville apartments are trash and sewer, so plan to spend an extra couple hundred bucks each month for water, electric, gas, cable, and Giordanos Pizza. If you’re paying less than $1500 for rent and utilities, you’re getting off cheap.
Common sense: Read your lease carefully and inquire about policies regarding pets and roommates. Many landlords disallow one or the other (or both) or charge extra for them.
The basics: Especially if you’re a newbie in the ‘Nap, equip yourself with proof of (positive) rental history. Also, don’t forget paycheck stubs, banking info, and I.D. Even though waiting lists are rare, and move-in specials occasionally pop up to attract new tenants, landlords are likely to turn you away if you can’t prove you’re a desirable renter.
A love for a room with a view: Not only do most Naperville rentals boast amenities that their Chicago counterparts couldn’t dream up (like free tenant parking, resident rec rooms, and business centers), but many come with a super sweet bird’s eye view. Tons of lodgings are situated near or beside the Riverwalk, Knock Knolls Park, and Centennial Park/Beach, so don’t worry about finding yourself stuck in some bland Scissorhands¬-looking ‘hood. And if you want to live in the comfort of the ‘burbs while still being able to experience the hustle and bustle of the city, the downtown area serves up plenty of high-quality rentals as well.
I you plan to live in Naperville and work in Chicago, we recommend hopping aboard the Metra train for your morning commute, which will have you in the Loop in half an hour, tops. Depending on your final destination, prices range from three to nine bucks.
And if you get nothing else out of this so-called “city guide,” remember this: If you plan to trek back and forth from Naperville to Chicago regularly, make sure your apartment is within walking distance of a Metra station.
So be prepared, be prosperous, and happy hunting in Naperville!