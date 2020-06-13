118 Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL

No “Nap” in Naperville

Naperville has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Now boasting nearly 150,000 residents and some of Illinois’ most coveted lodgings, the city has become a popular residential destination. Some super-sweet facts about life in Naperville include:

- Rock around the clock: Whether you want to get your kicks at dusk, dawn, or any time in between, Naperville has a lot to offer in the way of entertainment. The Riverwalk, a scenic two-mile stretch of fountains, sculptures, and scenic views along the DuPage River, is the city’s top daytime destination, while numerous parks and sports complexes dot the city as well. There are two primo inline-skating/skateboarding parks in Naperville that actually encourage you to loiter.The downtown area is swarming with a variety of clubs, bars, and corner pubs that are all within stumbling distance of each other.