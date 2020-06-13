Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL

Country Lakes
Downtown Naperville
Ashwood Park
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2710 Loveland Avenue
2710 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 9541 Naperville's Best! Three-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on a secluded street in the heart of a quiet neighborhood. Surrounded by parks, ponds, and playgrounds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Still Water
1 Unit Available
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3329 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.

Median Rent in Naperville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Naperville is $1,500, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,765.
Studio
$1,292
1 Bed
$1,500
2 Beds
$1,765
3+ Beds
$2,257
City GuideNaperville
Move over, Chi-Town, there’s a new sheriff in the Land of Lincoln … Well, maybe we’re exaggerating just a smidgen. Chicago, with its mighty commerce, perpetually blossoming culture, and unbeatable deep-dish pepperoni pizza, will always reign supreme in Illinois. But Naperville comes in a damn close second these days. Naperville has evolved in the past couple decades into one of the Windy City’s most popular ‘burbs. Want to find a place to call home in Naperville? Well, why wouldn’t you? Journ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Naperville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

No “Nap” in Naperville

Naperville has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Now boasting nearly 150,000 residents and some of Illinois’ most coveted lodgings, the city has become a popular residential destination. Some super-sweet facts about life in Naperville include:

- Rock around the clock: Whether you want to get your kicks at dusk, dawn, or any time in between, Naperville has a lot to offer in the way of entertainment. The Riverwalk, a scenic two-mile stretch of fountains, sculptures, and scenic views along the DuPage River, is the city’s top daytime destination, while numerous parks and sports complexes dot the city as well. There are two primo inline-skating/skateboarding parks in Naperville that actually encourage you to loiter.The downtown area is swarming with a variety of clubs, bars, and corner pubs that are all within stumbling distance of each other.

Apartment Advice

Naperville is primarily a town of mortgagees, but there’s no shortage of apartments, either. In fact, with property taxes on single-family homes approaching the 2.5 percent range in the city, apartments are becoming increasingly in vogue. Here’s what you’ll need to find your dream dwellings in Naperville:

  • The only utilities typically included in Naperville apartments are trash and sewer, so plan to spend an extra couple hundred bucks each month for water, electric, gas, cable, and Giordanos Pizza. If you’re paying less than $1500 for rent and utilities, you’re getting off cheap.

  • Common sense: Read your lease carefully and inquire about policies regarding pets and roommates. Many landlords disallow one or the other (or both) or charge extra for them.

  • The basics: Especially if you’re a newbie in the ‘Nap, equip yourself with proof of (positive) rental history. Also, don’t forget paycheck stubs, banking info, and I.D. Even though waiting lists are rare, and move-in specials occasionally pop up to attract new tenants, landlords are likely to turn you away if you can’t prove you’re a desirable renter.

  • A love for a room with a view: Not only do most Naperville rentals boast amenities that their Chicago counterparts couldn’t dream up (like free tenant parking, resident rec rooms, and business centers), but many come with a super sweet bird’s eye view. Tons of lodgings are situated near or beside the Riverwalk, Knock Knolls Park, and Centennial Park/Beach, so don’t worry about finding yourself stuck in some bland Scissorhands¬-looking ‘hood. And if you want to live in the comfort of the ‘burbs while still being able to experience the hustle and bustle of the city, the downtown area serves up plenty of high-quality rentals as well.

Parting Shots and Thoughts

I you plan to live in Naperville and work in Chicago, we recommend hopping aboard the Metra train for your morning commute, which will have you in the Loop in half an hour, tops. Depending on your final destination, prices range from three to nine bucks.

And if you get nothing else out of this so-called “city guide,” remember this: If you plan to trek back and forth from Naperville to Chicago regularly, make sure your apartment is within walking distance of a Metra station.

So be prepared, be prosperous, and happy hunting in Naperville!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Naperville?
In Naperville, the median rent is $1,292 for a studio, $1,500 for a 1-bedroom, $1,765 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,257 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Naperville, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Naperville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Naperville include Country Lakes, Downtown Naperville, and Ashwood Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Naperville?
Some of the colleges located in the Naperville area include North Central College, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and University of Chicago. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Naperville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Naperville from include Chicago, Aurora, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.

