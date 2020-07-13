1154-56 E. 56th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Situated along 56th Street and University Avenue, 1154 East 56th Street apartments are just steps from the University of Chicago. Residents of this inviting building can conveniently access all Hyde Park has to offer including Lake Michigan, diverse shops and restaurants, Washington and Jackson Park, science and cultural museums, just to name a few.