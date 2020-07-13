All apartments in Chicago
1154-56 E. 56th Street

1154 E 56th St · (773) 796-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1154 E 56th St, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1156-B · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1154-56 E. 56th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Situated along 56th Street and University Avenue, 1154 East 56th Street apartments are just steps from the University of Chicago. Residents of this inviting building can conveniently access all Hyde Park has to offer including Lake Michigan, diverse shops and restaurants, Washington and Jackson Park, science and cultural museums, just to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: Studio/1 bedroom: $350; 2 bedroom: $450; 3 bedroom: $550; 4 bedroom: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154-56 E. 56th Street have any available units?
1154-56 E. 56th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154-56 E. 56th Street have?
Some of 1154-56 E. 56th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154-56 E. 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1154-56 E. 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154-56 E. 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154-56 E. 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1154-56 E. 56th Street offer parking?
No, 1154-56 E. 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1154-56 E. 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154-56 E. 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154-56 E. 56th Street have a pool?
No, 1154-56 E. 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1154-56 E. 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 1154-56 E. 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1154-56 E. 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154-56 E. 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
