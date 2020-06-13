123 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL

Wheaton Life

Though it may be close to a Midwestern metropolis, Wheaton is a safe little haven. Or rather, a safe little heaven (Zing!). A large portion of its population consists of college students, while the rest largely consists of families and young married couples. It’s primarily an owner-occupied kind of place, full of charming neighborhoods and downtown condominiums, but rentals are by no means scarce. Let’s take a closer look at renting in Wheaton. Zoom in! Enhance!

Style and Prices: Wheaton has a nice mix of housing types for different budgets and lifestyles. If you’re willing to dish out a little more dough, town homes and condominium-style apartments are the easiest rental housing to find in Wheaton. These are often decked out with luxury building amenities and premium features. Most come with in-unit laundry, all appliances included, outdoor space, parking, and plenty of room to spread out (at the very least!). These types are situated in large complexes or subdivisions, so they all look pretty similar.

If you’re seeking something with more character (or something a little cheaper) many more “traditional” apartments are available as well. Like their stylish counterparts, these options do have premium notes – a nicer kitchen, parking, or in-unit laundry – but tend to be older or smaller units in smaller buildings. A decent number of rental homes are available in Wheaton, though they may be a little harder to find.

Utilities and Fees: Due to the owner-occupied nature of the town and low average apartment age, finding a living situation with any utilities included isn’t very common. Many landlords or companies may require you to include a credit check fee with your application to rent, and a small fee or deposit if they allow you to have a pet.

General Areas of the City: While the city is small enough that it doesn’t make a huge difference, many residents do make a distinction between North and South Wheaton, with the dividing point being the train tracks that cut through the middle of town. You can expect the area surrounding downtown to be priced a little higher for convenience and proximity. The south side of Wheaton is newer, and thus, tends to attract more upper-middle class residents. The north side is a little more historic, with older, cheaper housing, and isn’t as close to many popular shopping and recreation areas. And if you’re worried about living close to the college, rest assured that locals insist its religious nature makes for a very polite and mild breed of student.