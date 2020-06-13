Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
7 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,499
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 Childs St
522 Childs Street, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
Downtown of Wheaton Beautiful cozy house - (RLNE5693678)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
533 Ranch Road
533 Ranch Road, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2383 sqft
Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3180 sqft
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1573 Coloma Court South
1573 Coloma Court South, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1573 Coloma Court South in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1464 Stonebridge Circle
1464 Stonebridge Circle, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 Stonebridge Circle in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
415 Lyon Avenue
415 Lyon Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
936 sqft
Very charming home available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic location very close to town, Prairie Path and the Metra train. Hardwood floors throughout, original built in cabinetry and other vintage details. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2244 Park View Court
2244 Park View Ct, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3443 sqft
Short or long term leases considered. Gorgeous Modern Home w/ High End Design & Finishes Throughout! City Living in the Suburbs! Coveted Cul-de-Sac Location for Carefree Kid Play Near Atten Park! Home Opens to a Huge Inviting Foyer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
175 North Washington Street
175 North Washington Street, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
Recently remodeled second floor. Zoned C3 Multi use with 3 BR apartment residential potential on 2nd floor. East end of downtown Wheaton near Wheaton College campus. Train station is walking distance from building.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Foothill Drive
1519 Foothill Drive, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. SPRAWLING RANCH BEAUTY IN AN AMAZING POCKET OF WHEATON! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL WITH A FULL BASEMENT WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. STONE FIREPLACE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
116 North Main Street
116 North Main Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Located in Downtown Wheaton on the 2nd Floor; Suite #2 available ~2 Bedrooms w/WIC, 2 Full Bath~ Skylights~ Hardwood Floors & 6 Panel Wood Doors throughout; Updated Kitchen w/Updated Appliances, 42 "Custom Wood Cabinets, Corian Counters & Eat-in
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Spruce Street
1002 Spruce Street, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$893
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bed - 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
375 Sandhurst Circle
375 Sandhurst Circle, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1177 sqft
EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88.

1 of 1

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
1715 East Roosevelt Road
1715 West Roosevelt Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1715 East Roosevelt Road in DuPage County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Median Rent in Wheaton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wheaton is $1,295, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,523.
Studio
$1,116
1 Bed
$1,295
2 Beds
$1,523
3+ Beds
$1,948
City GuideWheaton
Having trouble with Craigslist Wheaton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Wheaton, IL

If God had a summer home, we’re sure it would be in Wheaton, IL. Ok, not completely sure, but for what it’s worth, we bet he’s at least been there on vacation more than once. Wheaton, which has roughly 75 churches within its city limits and surrounding area, representing almost 40 different religious denominations. Wheaton supposedly has the most churches per capita than any other city in the U.S. In addition to its spiritual side, Wheaton is a tight-knit and affluent community that’s just an hour’s train ride from downtown Chicago.

Wheaton Life

Though it may be close to a Midwestern metropolis, Wheaton is a safe little haven. Or rather, a safe little heaven (Zing!). A large portion of its population consists of college students, while the rest largely consists of families and young married couples. It’s primarily an owner-occupied kind of place, full of charming neighborhoods and downtown condominiums, but rentals are by no means scarce. Let’s take a closer look at renting in Wheaton. Zoom in! Enhance!

Style and Prices: Wheaton has a nice mix of housing types for different budgets and lifestyles. If you’re willing to dish out a little more dough, town homes and condominium-style apartments are the easiest rental housing to find in Wheaton. These are often decked out with luxury building amenities and premium features. Most come with in-unit laundry, all appliances included, outdoor space, parking, and plenty of room to spread out (at the very least!). These types are situated in large complexes or subdivisions, so they all look pretty similar.

If you’re seeking something with more character (or something a little cheaper) many more “traditional” apartments are available as well. Like their stylish counterparts, these options do have premium notes – a nicer kitchen, parking, or in-unit laundry – but tend to be older or smaller units in smaller buildings. A decent number of rental homes are available in Wheaton, though they may be a little harder to find.

Utilities and Fees: Due to the owner-occupied nature of the town and low average apartment age, finding a living situation with any utilities included isn’t very common. Many landlords or companies may require you to include a credit check fee with your application to rent, and a small fee or deposit if they allow you to have a pet.

General Areas of the City: While the city is small enough that it doesn’t make a huge difference, many residents do make a distinction between North and South Wheaton, with the dividing point being the train tracks that cut through the middle of town. You can expect the area surrounding downtown to be priced a little higher for convenience and proximity. The south side of Wheaton is newer, and thus, tends to attract more upper-middle class residents. The north side is a little more historic, with older, cheaper housing, and isn’t as close to many popular shopping and recreation areas. And if you’re worried about living close to the college, rest assured that locals insist its religious nature makes for a very polite and mild breed of student.

Some Interesting Tidbits for the Savvy Citizen

If you’re planning a move to Wheaton, here are some other useful facts and trivia to pack into your knowledge box.

A Brief History: Originally two large tracts of land owned by the brothers’ Wheaton, they generously gave small portions to a new railroad that named the nearby depot after them. It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that the offer of free land for those willing to build brought a small population, which incorporated into a town shortly thereafter. Wheaton saw significant growth through the latter half of the 20th century, including the development of large condos and shopping in the downtown area.

**Amenities and Recreation:* For a quiet, family-oriented suburb, Wheaton has a lot to do. Its extensive parks system includes a zoo, golf courses, two public pools, and many forest preserves. It’s unsurprising to hear this has snagged a decent number of awards from the National Recreation and Park Association. Wheaton’s small downtown area is home to many small businesses and restaurants, and the Wheaton Public Library has been recognized as one of the top ten libraries of its size in the nation.

Education: Wheaton’s public school district has been consistently ranked one of the top districts in the state, which is attractive to those with the K-12s. As far as higher education goes, Wheaton College is a prominent player in the community, with its campus located just East of downtown, and the Illinois Institute of Technology has a Wheaton campus, as well.

Transportation: Chicago’s suburban commuter rail system, Metra, makes two stops in Wheaton: one downtown, and one at the Wheaton College campus, both of which terminate in downtown Chicago. The city is also served by Pace suburban buses, which run through town and to nearby cities.

Wheaton is known for its quiet, friendly nature, and “homey” feel, apart from its religious affiliations. While some describe it as “snoresville,” others see it as a safe, family-friendly environment that’s perfect to settle down in. Whichever one you agree with is up to you.

June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report. Wheaton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheaton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report. Wheaton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheaton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheaton rents declined slightly over the past month

Wheaton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheaton stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,524 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wheaton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheaton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wheaton

    As rents have increased moderately in Wheaton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wheaton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheaton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,524 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% rise in Wheaton.
    • While Wheaton's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wheaton than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Wheaton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wheaton?
    In Wheaton, the median rent is $1,116 for a studio, $1,295 for a 1-bedroom, $1,523 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,948 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wheaton, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wheaton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wheaton area include Wheaton College, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and University of Chicago. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wheaton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wheaton from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

