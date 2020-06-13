231 Apartments for rent in Westmont, IL

Finding an Apartment in Westmont

One of the striking factors about Westmont is that owner-occupied homes account for only 58 percent of housing, a much lower rate than the average for Illinois and the nation. The median rental rate is higher than the average for Illinois, and the national median, by 15 percent. The rental vacancy level is only 3 percent, meaning the competition for good rental accommodation can be tough.

Have a Plan

Put together a plan to help you find that perfect apartment in Westmont. Make a list of the things you want in an apartment, with the most essential at the very top. This list will help you make quick decisions when you eventually find apartments you like. It will also help your realtor (if you are using one) narrow down the rental housing to suit your specifications.

What You Need

Apartment managers or landlords typically require a security deposit, and the first months rent. You will also likely need to provide proof of income, perhaps pay stubs or some other form of proof. You could provide a letter of reference from a former landlord or an employer to help you secure the rental housing. Most landlords will conduct a credit check to ensure that you have a good credit history.