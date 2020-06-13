Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

231 Apartments for rent in Westmont, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
521 64th Street
521 64th Street, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 64th Street in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Farmingdale Cove
1 Unit Available
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1521 PLUM Lane
1521 Plum Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1404 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bth townhome with one car garage. Laundry in unit. Quiet neighborhood. Minutes from I-55, RT 83, train & shopping; credit and background check for all the residents above 18.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
110 Hidden View Drive
110 Hidden View Drive, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Enjoy this well maintained, 4800 sqft brick and stone and cedar home in Hinsdale Central HS. Rental for $4200/month.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
508 North Cass Avenue
508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
417 North Cass Avenue
417 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1770 sqft
FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6141 Knoll Wood Road
6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 2nd Street
25 2nd Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Not often does a home this charming with a front porch and swing in north Downers Grove become available. Completely renovated Sears Home in prime walk to train location! ~ 2019 - New kitchen and new furnace. 2018 ~ 2 new baths ~ New hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
413 Wilson Street
413 Wilson Street, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
Newly remodeled 1st floor apartment with 2 parking spaces & only 4 blocks to Fairview Ave. train station!! Newer remodeled kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, freshly painted & newer flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Tennessee Avenue
5520 Tennessee Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Pristine rental! Completely rehabbed from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen, three niced sized bedroom with new carpeting, finished lower level with laundry and storage. Owner will provide a new washer and dryer. Beautiful fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4324 Cumnor Road
4324 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1088 sqft
Clean, 3 bedroom 1.5 rental. Close to shopping, restaurants, train and town. Credit check required.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
235 MIDDAUGH Road
235 Middaugh Road, Clarendon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4659 sqft
Spacious and bright brick/stone house, 5BR, 6.1 Bth & 3 Car-Garage . Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counter. Patterned HWD FLR. 1st FLR MB STE boasts high ceiling, regal FPL and He & She walk-in closet. 2-story ceiling in FR.

Median Rent in Westmont

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westmont is $1,321, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,554.
Studio
$1,138
1 Bed
$1,321
2 Beds
$1,554
3+ Beds
$1,987
City GuideWestmont
Illinois is a four-season state with hot summers, cold and snowy winters, and a moderate spring and fall -- so it's important to live somewhere metaphorically cool, like Westmont.

Westmont, Illinois is a community in Chicago, located in DuPage County, more than 25,000 people call it home. This is the 94th largest community in the state of Illinois, and also one of the more expensive in the state.

Finding an Apartment in Westmont

One of the striking factors about Westmont is that owner-occupied homes account for only 58 percent of housing, a much lower rate than the average for Illinois and the nation. The median rental rate is higher than the average for Illinois, and the national median, by 15 percent. The rental vacancy level is only 3 percent, meaning the competition for good rental accommodation can be tough.

Have a Plan

Put together a plan to help you find that perfect apartment in Westmont. Make a list of the things you want in an apartment, with the most essential at the very top. This list will help you make quick decisions when you eventually find apartments you like. It will also help your realtor (if you are using one) narrow down the rental housing to suit your specifications.

What You Need

Apartment managers or landlords typically require a security deposit, and the first months rent. You will also likely need to provide proof of income, perhaps pay stubs or some other form of proof. You could provide a letter of reference from a former landlord or an employer to help you secure the rental housing. Most landlords will conduct a credit check to ensure that you have a good credit history.

Westmont Neighborhoods

These are some of the neighborhoods in Westmont.

Village Center: The Village Center is a little more expensive than most of the neighborhoods in Westmont, with a bit higher of a rental rate. This neighborhood has a larger percentage of owner-occupied buildings, as opposed to the available rental property.

E 63rd St/Ridge Rd: Those in the market for an apartment will find mostly townhomes and single-family homes in this area.

S Cass Ave/W 67th St: This is one of the more affordable neighborhoods, with a median rental rate a bit lower than the rest of town. This area has more apartment complexes, high-rise apartments, and other similar options for those looking to rent an apartment.

Living in Westmont

The commute in this area is quite long, and most of the residents have their own cars, even though a significant percentage of the population still make use of public transportation to get around. Even people who own vehicles still prefer to use the train to get to their destination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westmont?
In Westmont, the median rent is $1,138 for a studio, $1,321 for a 1-bedroom, $1,554 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westmont, check out our monthly Westmont Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westmont?
Some of the colleges located in the Westmont area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westmont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westmont from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

