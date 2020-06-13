231 Apartments for rent in Westmont, IL📍
Westmont, Illinois is a community in Chicago, located in DuPage County, more than 25,000 people call it home. This is the 94th largest community in the state of Illinois, and also one of the more expensive in the state.
One of the striking factors about Westmont is that owner-occupied homes account for only 58 percent of housing, a much lower rate than the average for Illinois and the nation. The median rental rate is higher than the average for Illinois, and the national median, by 15 percent. The rental vacancy level is only 3 percent, meaning the competition for good rental accommodation can be tough.
Have a Plan
Put together a plan to help you find that perfect apartment in Westmont. Make a list of the things you want in an apartment, with the most essential at the very top. This list will help you make quick decisions when you eventually find apartments you like. It will also help your realtor (if you are using one) narrow down the rental housing to suit your specifications.
What You Need
Apartment managers or landlords typically require a security deposit, and the first months rent. You will also likely need to provide proof of income, perhaps pay stubs or some other form of proof. You could provide a letter of reference from a former landlord or an employer to help you secure the rental housing. Most landlords will conduct a credit check to ensure that you have a good credit history.
These are some of the neighborhoods in Westmont.
Village Center: The Village Center is a little more expensive than most of the neighborhoods in Westmont, with a bit higher of a rental rate. This neighborhood has a larger percentage of owner-occupied buildings, as opposed to the available rental property.
E 63rd St/Ridge Rd: Those in the market for an apartment will find mostly townhomes and single-family homes in this area.
S Cass Ave/W 67th St: This is one of the more affordable neighborhoods, with a median rental rate a bit lower than the rest of town. This area has more apartment complexes, high-rise apartments, and other similar options for those looking to rent an apartment.
The commute in this area is quite long, and most of the residents have their own cars, even though a significant percentage of the population still make use of public transportation to get around. Even people who own vehicles still prefer to use the train to get to their destination.