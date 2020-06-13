356 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL📍
Niles is a suburb that is on the western edge of Chicago. The entire Chicago area combines the cosmopolitan excitement of a big city with the small-town charm of the Midwest. Niles, like Chicago, is ethnically diverse and celebrates all of the expressions of the varied cultures that make up the city, especially through restaurants, art and music. Considering that Niles is part of the metro Chicagoland area, which can be pretty expensive, finding a Chicago suburb that is affordable is quite a bonus.
It might be somewhat challenging to find a traditional apartment complex in Niles. Like the rental housing inside the city of Chicago itself, Niles has a lot more flats to rent, most of them created when a house has been subdivided into two or more apartments. Niles also has rental houses, duplexes and townhomes.
Finding all bills paid apartments in Niles may be possible, especially if you choose a flat to rent. There aren’t many apartment complexes right inside the city of Niles, so you may have to expand your search to one of the nearby suburbs. Skokie, Glenview, Des Plaines and Morton Grove are all less than three miles away and they do have many more one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
As with moving anywhere, you’ll want to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you try to get an apartment in Niles. Make sure that you have a good employment history, and most landlords want your monthly income to be two to three times greater than your rent. Having good previous rental references is also important to landlords and property management companies.
Check out your credit report before you go to rent an apartment as well to make sure that you don’t have any errors on it that might make it harder to find a rental home.
Ask an apartment locator if you have any special circumstances that might make it harder to find an apartment. If you need an apartment that allows pets, for example, a locator can help you find the places that will let you bring your precious Fido or Fluffy. However, most complexes and landlords will require extra deposits and possibly increased rent fees in exchange for allowing pets.
Niles offers all of the advantages of the city of Chicago while allowing a little more room to spread out. However, most people who live in Niles have to work either in the city of Chicago itself or in another suburb.
Fortunately, Niles is not one of the more remote suburbs, but commute times can still be pretty long. Chicago is notorious for bad traffic, especially when commuting from the suburbs into the cities for work. Niles does not have many public transportation options, but the Glenview Amtrak station is only a little less than three miles away from the Niles city center. Two Metra routes are each also less than two miles away.
Chicago is a vibrant, busy city that offers an amazing quality of life to everyone who lives there. Whether what you enjoy is enjoying the four seasons in the great outdoors, shopping in the spectacular downtown area or enjoying Chicago White Sox or Blackhawks sporting events, there’s something in Chicago for everyone. Niles puts you close enough to the action that you can enjoy it all.