356 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL

Preparing to Move to Niles

It might be somewhat challenging to find a traditional apartment complex in Niles. Like the rental housing inside the city of Chicago itself, Niles has a lot more flats to rent, most of them created when a house has been subdivided into two or more apartments. Niles also has rental houses, duplexes and townhomes.

Finding all bills paid apartments in Niles may be possible, especially if you choose a flat to rent. There aren’t many apartment complexes right inside the city of Niles, so you may have to expand your search to one of the nearby suburbs. Skokie, Glenview, Des Plaines and Morton Grove are all less than three miles away and they do have many more one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for rent.

As with moving anywhere, you’ll want to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you try to get an apartment in Niles. Make sure that you have a good employment history, and most landlords want your monthly income to be two to three times greater than your rent. Having good previous rental references is also important to landlords and property management companies.

Check out your credit report before you go to rent an apartment as well to make sure that you don’t have any errors on it that might make it harder to find a rental home.

Ask an apartment locator if you have any special circumstances that might make it harder to find an apartment. If you need an apartment that allows pets, for example, a locator can help you find the places that will let you bring your precious Fido or Fluffy. However, most complexes and landlords will require extra deposits and possibly increased rent fees in exchange for allowing pets.