Last updated June 13 2020

356 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL

Last updated June 13
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.

Last updated June 13
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

Last updated June 13
Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9078 Heathwood Unit 3C
9078 W Heathwood Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful Condo Available For Rent - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For questions call 312-260-9903 9078 Heathwood Dr. Unit 3C Niles, IL 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom Rent: $1350.

Last updated June 13
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7626 North Milwaukee Ave.
7626 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.

Last updated June 13
Courtland Park
1 Unit Available
8013 West Churchill Avenue
8013 West Churchill Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL- MAINTAINED SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND ONE AND A HALF BATHS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ONE REQUIRES ONE YEAR OR MORE LEASE. NO PETS OR SMOKING IN THE UNIT OR IN THE BUILDING.

Last updated June 13
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
7137 West Niles Avenue
7137 West Niles Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1200 sqft
Move in now! Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. family room, separate utility room, cathedral ceiling in living room, generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Good credit scores and 3 times the income.

Last updated June 13
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
Results within 1 mile of Niles
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated July 5
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Last updated July 4
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood

Last updated June 13
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr
6315 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Unit 2nd flr Available 06/15/20 2 bed w/garage , storage unit enclosed back porch - Property Id: 50441 2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3519 Central Rd Apt 201
3519 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
875 sqft
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba second floor condo in popular GLENVIEW Court subdivision!(GLENVIEW) Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, 24 HOUR fitness center, huge swimming pool, secured bike room, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care,

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit Apt204 Available 07/01/20 Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9397 Bay Colony Dr 1W
9397 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1000 sqft
Bay Colony Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 144879 Contact Jangear @224-628-9836 for rental details You will love it!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ground floor with patio. Lots of closet space. Freshly painted. Free laundry use attached.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1302 Carol st, 2a
1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369 This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9030 KENNEDY DR
9030 Kennedy Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
700 sqft
One bedroom available immediately. Hardwood floors or carpet! Heat, water, cooking gas and parking includes! Promotions apply to some of the one bedrooms with a 15 month lease starting the same day!

Last updated June 13
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

Median Rent in Niles

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Niles is $945, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,112.
Studio
$815
1 Bed
$945
2 Beds
$1,112
3+ Beds
$1,423
City GuideNiles
If you can’t get to Italy to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you can see almost the next best thing: a replica of it in its sister city, Niles, Illinois. The Leaning Tower of Niles was seen in the opening shots of the movie “Wayne’s World” and is a kitschy little attraction in the midst of this northwestern suburb of Chicago.

Niles is a suburb that is on the western edge of Chicago.  The entire Chicago area combines the cosmopolitan excitement of a big city with the small-town charm of the Midwest. Niles, like Chicago, is ethnically diverse and celebrates all of the expressions of the varied cultures that make up the city, especially through restaurants, art and music. Considering that Niles is part of the metro Chicagoland area, which can be pretty expensive, finding a Chicago suburb that is affordable is quite a bonus.

Preparing to Move to Niles

It might be somewhat challenging to find a traditional apartment complex in Niles. Like the rental housing inside the city of Chicago itself, Niles has a lot more flats to rent, most of them created when a house has been subdivided into two or more apartments. Niles also has rental houses, duplexes and townhomes.

Finding all bills paid apartments in Niles may be possible, especially if you choose a flat to rent. There aren’t many apartment complexes right inside the city of Niles, so you may have to expand your search to one of the nearby suburbs. Skokie, Glenview, Des Plaines and Morton Grove are all less than three miles away and they do have many more one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for rent.

As with moving anywhere, you’ll want to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you try to get an apartment in Niles. Make sure that you have a good employment history, and most landlords want your monthly income to be two to three times greater than your rent. Having good previous rental references is also important to landlords and property management companies.  

Check out your credit report before you go to rent an apartment as well to make sure that you don’t have any errors on it that might make it harder to find a rental home.

Ask an apartment locator if you have any special circumstances that might make it harder to find an apartment. If you need an apartment that allows pets, for example, a locator can help you find the places that will let you bring your precious Fido or Fluffy. However, most complexes and landlords will require extra deposits and possibly increased rent fees in exchange for allowing pets.

Life in Niles

Niles offers all of the advantages of the city of Chicago while allowing a little more room to spread out. However, most people who live in Niles have to work either in the city of Chicago itself or in another suburb.

Fortunately, Niles is not one of the more remote suburbs, but commute times can still be pretty long. Chicago is notorious for bad traffic, especially when commuting from the suburbs into the cities for work.  Niles does not have many public transportation options, but the Glenview Amtrak station is only a little less than three miles away from the Niles city center. Two Metra routes are each also less than two miles away.

Chicago is a vibrant, busy city that offers an amazing quality of life to everyone who lives there. Whether what you enjoy is enjoying the four seasons in the great outdoors, shopping in the spectacular downtown area or enjoying Chicago White Sox or Blackhawks sporting events, there’s something in Chicago for everyone. Niles puts you close enough to the action that you can enjoy it all.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Niles?
In Niles, the median rent is $815 for a studio, $945 for a 1-bedroom, $1,112 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,423 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Niles, check out our monthly Niles Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Niles?
Some of the colleges located in the Niles area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Niles?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Niles from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

