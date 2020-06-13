/
/
sauk village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Sauk Village, IL📍
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2119 221st
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1801 East 223rd Street
1801 223rd Street, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated- awesome 3 bedroom ranch home offers a great layout with a large updated family room- bright living room with picture window offering natural light to show off all the new updates , large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, flooring
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2511 222nd Place
2511 222nd Place, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2511 222nd Place in Sauk Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Southdale
1 Unit Available
2106 217th Street
2106 217th Street, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
973 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2106 217th Street in Sauk Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2514 Apache Avenue
2514 Apache Avenue, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Nice starter home with 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath ranch style home, with attached garage. New carpet throughout, central air. Nice spacious bedrooms. No basement. Large fenced in backyard. Located close to stores, and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Sauk Village
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bernice
1 Unit Available
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
216 East Maple Drive
216 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1463 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
229 West Rainbow Drive
229 Rainbow Drive, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1279 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Tri-level home in Glenwood Manor subdivision was updated in 2016** **Washer/dryer included**Maximum 2 pets allowed**No pit bulls or Rottweilers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
110 N Halsted
110 South Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL
Studio
$5,000
9014 sqft
Previous tenant was a Dollar General store. Great for a variety of uses
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Holbrooks
1 Unit Available
916 193rd Place
916 193rd Place, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 193rd Place in Cook County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
506 North Longwood Drive
506 Longwood Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1692 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 506 North Longwood Drive in Glenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Emerald Avenue
1205 Emerald Avenue, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Spacious unit! Nice unit! Features 3 bedrooms 1 bath located on 1st floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sauk Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Sauk Village area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sauk Village from include Chicago, Lombard, Oak Park, Joliet, and Bolingbrook.