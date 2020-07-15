/
Dominican
63 Apartments For Rent Near Dominican
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,562
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$965
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood with hardwood floors and brand new appliances. Steps to Hanson Park station and bus lines, easy walk to shopping, dining and schools.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7416-18 Madison Street - 2W
7416 Madison St, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1350 sqft
Forest park luxury second floor apartment rental.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Oak Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic downtown Oak Park location with restaurants, shopping, Lake street theater and beautiful parks at your front door! This well maintained professionally managed building offers a stunning rooftop deck with city views, 24 hour fitness center
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
101 North Euclid Avenue
101 North Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Beautiful town-home (c.2003) in the heart of central Oak Park. Pristine hardwood floors. Grand living room with stately gas fireplace. Custom granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious lower level family room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
675 Lake St 232
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,648
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1BR, Luxury lifestyle in Oak Park! - Property Id: 267822 Vintage charm meets modern luxury in this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired boutique apartment community! Come live and play in the heart of downtown Oak Park - enjoy shopping, dining and
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
240 South Oak Park Avenue
240 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1200 sqft
Walk to it ALL-Modern and spacious 2 beds/1 bath combo living room/dinning room plus large den/office area. Gleaming hardwood floors though out. Large kitchen boast granite counters, maple cabinets and SS appliances.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Montclare
2421 N Oak Park Ave
2421 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162 Location: 2421 N Oak Park Rent: $1325 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet Friendly Laundry: In Building Parking: Streer (Permit) -Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of
