waukegan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Waukegan, IL📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pine Trail Estates
1 Unit Available
1415 Grand Avenue
1415 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in a nice location - easy access to public transportation and across the street from a park! Must see!
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
210 Belvidere Road
210 Belvidere Street, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
1000 sqft
New stove & fridge. New carpet. Must see!
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
456 North Avenue
456 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 sqft
Two flat unit on the 2nd floor. Tenants pay gas & electric
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Side of Little Fort
1 Unit Available
322 North COUNTY Street
322 North County Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
450 sqft
BACK UNIT FOR RENT AVAILABLE. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH PRIVATE PARTIAL BASEMENT. BACK YARD AND PARKING IN REAR. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING. REALTOR OWNED BUT NOT LIST AGENT.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
702 Helmholz Avenue
702 Helmholz Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
894 sqft
Recently rehab'd 2nd floor of 2 unit . 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large kitchen, living room and separate dining room. Tenant pays all utilities. side driveway for parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
222 North West Street
222 North West Street, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Great Location. Enjoy the top level of this Victorian home. See the high ceiling and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The living room has a great place to sit and read a book or people watch from the round room of windows.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1567 S Candlestick Way
1567 South Candlestick Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 05/01/20 2 story light filled townhome w 2 car garage - Property Id: 237324 Two story spacious townhome with 2 car garage. This home is close to transportation and many shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
525 West Clayton Street
525 West Clayton Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Vintage building .1st floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, large kitchen. Washer dryer hook up in the basement for your own unit. Tenant pays electric and heat and owner pays water.
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 1 mile of Waukegan
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1125 Depot Road
1125 Depot Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
RENT REDUCED** 8 UNIT BRICK BLDG EACH UNIT HAS 2 BRS 1BATH STOVE REF. & AC. WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL OWNER PAYS HEAT HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY. Call us today for a showing! 847-336-5500.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Park Avenue
1806 Park Avenue, North Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Great location, close to Great Lakes Navy base and Abbot and Abvie. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated bath, this is a great rental. Two bedrooms, one bath, large eat in kitchen, new appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Waukegan, the median rent is $745 for a studio, $865 for a 1-bedroom, $1,018 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,302 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waukegan, check out our monthly Waukegan Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Waukegan area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waukegan from include Chicago, Evanston, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Lombard.
