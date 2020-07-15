/
/
/
City Colleges of Chicago-Harry S Truman College
1648 Apartments For Rent Near City Colleges of Chicago-Harry S Truman College
42 Units Available
Lincoln Park
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1200 sqft
2555 North Clark is just steps from Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo. This community offers studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning.
48 Units Available
Uptown
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
30 Units Available
Lakeview
Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1076 sqft
Rich and warm interiors that can rival the best boutique hotels welcomes you home. Experience boundless lake and city views from unique balconies along with spacious residences that provide tranquility. This is premiere Chicago living.
62 Units Available
Lakeview
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
13 Units Available
Lakeview
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,408
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
26 Units Available
Lakeview
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,500
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out Chicago's hottest apartment crave at WAVE! WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments.
10 Units Available
Lincoln Park
The Kent
2625 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,125
688 sqft
Two blocks west of Lincoln Park, close to Lakefront Trail. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes elevator, garage, gym, and bike storage.
37 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,187
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1056 sqft
Exquisite homes that have just been updated. Controlled entry access. Bike storage, laundry, and garage available on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course. By Montrose Beach.
29 Units Available
Uptown
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,219
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1100 sqft
The Covington combines convenience and simplicity for modern living. The lakefront high-rise offers a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, and an abundance of amenities within.
21 Units Available
Lakeview
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,260
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
700 sqft
Spacious floor plans with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with gym and 24-hour maintenance. Centrally located, close to public transportation, several on and off ramps for Lake Shore Drive, and neighborhood restaurants and entertainment.
41 Units Available
Lakeview
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,299
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
850 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located near the Lakefront Trail and North Lake Shore Drive. Units are pet-friendly. Features wall-to-wall windows and plush carpeting. Complex has a state-of-the-art fitness center.
23 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,760
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,636
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1098 sqft
CITY STYLE AND LAKEVIEW LIVING INTERSECT AT CLARK AND BELMONTLakeview 3200 is Lakeview’s newest luxury apartment complex. At the intersection of Clark and Belmont, steps from beach days, nightlife, and convenience.
16 Units Available
North Center
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,923
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1205 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville! The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago.
27 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,305
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
685 sqft
Located on Lake Shore Dr., within walking distance of hiking and biking trails on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Elegant, recently-renovated studio and 1-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Uncovered parking available with fee.
31 Units Available
Uptown
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
700 sqft
This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops.
12 Units Available
Uptown
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,559
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1468 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS AVAILABLE. GET TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT. Contact leasing office for details. Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in Spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community.
18 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,773
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,737
972 sqft
Convenient location close to Lincoln Park Zoo, restaurants, pubs and nightlife. Residents enjoy parking, on-site laundry, and 24-hour gym, maintenance and concierge. Units feature dishwasher, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
Uptown
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
416 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
700 sqft
Vintage charm on the outside. Contemporary luxury inside. Renovated in 2016, Uptown Regency is filled with state of the art amenities and offers scenic lake views.
17 Units Available
Lakeview
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
572 sqft
Convenient location, close to Sheridan stop. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. Community boasts gym, on-site laundry, bike storage, and 24-hour concierge.
27 Units Available
Uptown
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,018
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
485 sqft
Recently-renovated, classic Chicago apartments in the Buena Vista neighborhood, within walking distance of Lake Michigan parks and public transportation. Studio and 1-bedroom units with hardwood floors and dishwashers. Off-street parking available for a fee. Gym.
21 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,005
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
619 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fireplaces and extra storage. Enjoy an internet cafe, 24-hour gym and grilling station on site. Close to Bill Jarvis Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Right by the Chicago Lakefront Trail.
15 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
557 sqft
Recently renovated homes in the vibrant Lakeview neighborhood. 24-hour concierge services. On-site laundry and bike storage available. Pet friendly. Minutes from Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
18 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,577
536 sqft
Stylish apartments with energy efficient appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed. Workout at the gym during free time. Close to the Lincoln Park Conservatory and North Avenue Beach.