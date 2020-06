Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath, Lakefront condo was recently remodeled. It is freshly painted with 2 brand new bathrooms, new flooring, lighting and kitchen appliances. Enjoy warm summer days on the patio with lake and park views or on the private beach right outside your front door. Need I say more? Schedule your private showing today. Minimum 620 credit score required with no evictions. The owner is an Illinois licensed Realtor.