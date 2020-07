Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed

Originally one of Chicago's most luxurious 1920's apartment hotels, Windermere House was designed to be the most sophisticated and elegant residence of its day. Today, it remains a testament to that vision. Carefully preserved and restored original plaster, wood, terrazzo, terra cotta, brass, copper and bronze details of French and Italian Renaissance styles combine with a myriad of modern amenities to create a remarkable coalescence of contemporary living in a timelessly refined atmosphere. Overlooking Jackson Park, it's ideally located for easy access and within walking distance from the University of Chicago, restaurants and shopping.