Savannah, GA
177 Willow Point Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

177 Willow Point Circle

177 Willow Point Circle · (912) 312-2895
Location

177 Willow Point Circle, Savannah, GA 31407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1603 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
177 Willow Point Circle
Pooler, GA 31322

3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler!

Big 2-Car Garage!

Lagoon/River out back!

Wood Floor in Foyer!

Separate Dining Room!

Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black & Stainless Steel Appliances! Pantry! Eat-in Kitchen with tons of windows!

His/Hers Closets in Master Bedroom! Big Soaker Tub & Double-sink vanity in Master Bath!

Split Floor plan! Decorative plant shelving in main living area with vaulted ceiling!

Full Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF recreational complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, children's spray pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Court!

Rent - $1525.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Willow Point Circle have any available units?
177 Willow Point Circle has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 Willow Point Circle have?
Some of 177 Willow Point Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Willow Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
177 Willow Point Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Willow Point Circle pet-friendly?
No, 177 Willow Point Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 177 Willow Point Circle offer parking?
Yes, 177 Willow Point Circle does offer parking.
Does 177 Willow Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Willow Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Willow Point Circle have a pool?
Yes, 177 Willow Point Circle has a pool.
Does 177 Willow Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 177 Willow Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Willow Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Willow Point Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
