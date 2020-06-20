Amenities
177 Willow Point Circle
Pooler, GA 31322
3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler!
Big 2-Car Garage!
Lagoon/River out back!
Wood Floor in Foyer!
Separate Dining Room!
Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black & Stainless Steel Appliances! Pantry! Eat-in Kitchen with tons of windows!
His/Hers Closets in Master Bedroom! Big Soaker Tub & Double-sink vanity in Master Bath!
Split Floor plan! Decorative plant shelving in main living area with vaulted ceiling!
Full Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF recreational complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, children's spray pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Court!
Rent - $1525.00