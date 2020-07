Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access new construction online portal coffee bar courtyard fire pit

Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool. Tucked away on the East side of Downtown Savannah our apartments provide an upgraded lifestyle with the amenities to match featuring: A full-service fitness center, on-site storage, the only community with free gated off-street parking and many more that we can't wait to tell you about. Come visit us so we can show you the new way to live in Savannah! We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.