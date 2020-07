Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool pool table hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly clubhouse game room package receiving

Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner. Floor plans feature stunning gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and luxury hardwood floors, as well as private patios and balconies. Residents enjoy a bounty of amenities, including access to our sparkling saltwater swimming pool and spa area, executive business center, resident fitness center, and more. We're just minutes away from downtown Savannah, offering all the charm and character you'd hope for in the neighborhood you call home. Learn more and apply today!