leeds gate colonial village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Leeds Gate - Colonial Village, Savannah, GA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
303 Station Trail
303 Station Trl, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this 3 story town home in Savannah today inside the gated community of Montgomery Station! Main level features entryway, garage access, 1/2 bath, sun room area with access to first floor porch.
Results within 1 mile of Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
67 Knollwood Circle
67 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Knollwood Circle in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$650
688 sqft
This unit is ready for move-in. This upstairs office unit has a reception area, 3 offices, a storage room, and restroom. Key are in the office.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Windmill Court
6 Windmill Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Two bedroom two bath condo with new flooring No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874256)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11330 White Bluff Road
11330 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11330 White Bluff Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Wesley St
208 Wesley Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Three bedroom house on Savannah Southside - Three bedroom house with a large backyard on Savannah's Southside. This home features windows that let in plenty of natural light.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
119 Burbank Boulevard
119 Burbank Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1219 sqft
Welcome home! Featuring a large family room and open concept kitchen, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you! The spacious kitchen includes a dishwasher as well as tons of cabinet and counter space for ample storage while the lovely
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10611 Abercorn St.
10611 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$780
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/10/20 Spanish Villa Apartments - Property Id: 114587 Welcome to Spanish Villa Apartments! We offer beautiful one bedroom apartments ($780.00) and very spacious two and three bedroom townhomes ($900-$1025).
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18 Knollwood Circle
18 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. Updated kitchen with gas stove, black appliances and beautiful tile floor. Great use of space includes spacious closets and pull-down attic. Washer and dryer provided.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 Cobbler Court
16 Cobbler Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1130 sqft
16 Cobbler Ct Half of a Duplex. 2BR, 2BA, fenced in courtyard, attic & outside storage. Window over kitchen sink - kitchen open at both ends to walk thru. Two-tone paint job with tan walls & white trim. Carpet & vinyl flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
49 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
4 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
95 Units Available
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.
