Apartment List
/
GA
/
savannah
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

76 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$917
820 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
9 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
8 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southside
11 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$952
834 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Eastside
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Savannah rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,047 for a two-bedroom. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Savannah, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Savannah has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Savannah is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,047 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Savannah.
    • While rents in Savannah remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

