chatham parkway
205 Apartments for rent in Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA
49 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
$
27 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
13 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham Parkway
1 Unit Available
34 Burke Avenue
34 Burke Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM SAVANNAH'S BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FILLED WITH ENTERTAINMENT AND SHOPPING. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM, NICE EAT-IN KITCHEN, LARGE YARD AND SO MUCH MORE!!
1 Unit Available
19 E Lathrop Avenue
19 East Lathrop Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19 E Lathrop Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4220 Rockdale Ave
4220 Rockdale Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Edwards Properties 22 - Property Id: 310689 Nice House 10 minutes from River street , 12 minutes from mall , 5 minutes from grocery stores . 26 minutes from beach . Recently remodeled kitchen tile , refrigerator and stove .
1 Unit Available
2613 Tremont Road
2613 Tremont Road, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,350
2805 sqft
Excellent location for service station with restaurant or some other retail business. Seller will consider a long term lease or sale.
1 Unit Available
1005 Hearn St.
1005 Hearn Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
725 sqft
- 2 BR 1 Bath home with hardwood and tile floors. Stove and refrigerator supplied by landlord. Washer connection in kitchen. No central heating and air. Two window units provided as-is. Gas heater supplied by landlord. Nice size back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham Parkway
49 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
$
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
15 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
12 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$918
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
42 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
12 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
$
31 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$919
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
12 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
4 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
10 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
5 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
5 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
6 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1115 sqft
We welcome you to check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everyday vacation vibe you've been looking for, all just minutes from
1 Unit Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
