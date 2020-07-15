Apartment List
11 Apartments For Rent Near CCGA

28 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.

1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious

1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen

1 Unit Available
Old Town
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.

1 Unit Available
New Town
2223 Reynolds Street
2223 Reynolds St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Great bungalow style home. This property features 3 bedrooms, living room, 2 bathrooms, laundry room and kitchen with appliances. Two charming fireplaces accent the living room and one of the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Old Town
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.

1 Unit Available
New Town
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Norwich Blue House - Cute Blue House with yard work included in the rental. Home features front porch, 1 or 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven; laundry room off the kitchen; bathroom has tub/shower combination.

