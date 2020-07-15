Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near CCGA
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Dock Junction
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Dock Junction
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Dock Junction
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.
Country Club Estates
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious
Country Club Estates
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
Old Town
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.
New Town
2223 Reynolds Street
2223 Reynolds St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Great bungalow style home. This property features 3 bedrooms, living room, 2 bathrooms, laundry room and kitchen with appliances. Two charming fireplaces accent the living room and one of the bedrooms.
Old Town
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.
New Town
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Norwich Blue House - Cute Blue House with yard work included in the rental. Home features front porch, 1 or 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven; laundry room off the kitchen; bathroom has tub/shower combination.