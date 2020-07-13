Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
48 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
31 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$919
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1118 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$918
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1203 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1362 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.

July 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents increased slightly over the past month

Savannah rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,049 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Savannah over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Savannah, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Savannah is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,049 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Savannah fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

