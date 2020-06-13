Apartment List
/
SC
/
bluffton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
57 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 21 at 04:20pm
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Isle of Palms East
22 Isle of Palms East, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1887 sqft
Palmetto Pointe 3 bedroom/2.5ba home with 2 car garage - This lovely home in convenient Palmetto Pointe has an open floor plan in the common areas and has just been painted throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23 3rd Avenue
23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1452 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Bluffton Park Community! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home in Bluffton Park. This corner lot home is very spacious.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Dillard Mill Drive
214 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1003 sqft
Townhome at Cypress Ridge community - Two bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathrooms, parking pad in the back of the unit. Great community amenities.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Evening Tide Way
2 Evening Tide Way, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2137 sqft
2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 Hitching Post Crescent
253 Hitching Post Crescent, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1726 sqft
253 Hitching Post Crescent Available 06/15/20 Great Single-Family Home in The Farm for Rent - Available June, this corner lot home has plenty of space and upgrades! Four large bedrooms and laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Tanners Crossing
1 Tanners Crossing, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9314 Evan Way
9314 Evan Way, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2409 sqft
9314 Evan Way Available 07/13/20 PALMETTO POINTE HOME- CORNER LOT - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus loft. Spacious great room features corner fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
79 10th Avenue
79 10th Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1675 sqft
Bluffton - Off Plantation - Newer two story home in impeccable condition, located in Bluffton Park close to schools and park. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen on first floor. Parking behind the house.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffton

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
897 Fording Island Rd
897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor 1 Bedroom w/ Stainless Appliances - Available June 2020 Renovated first floor condo. Newer Stainless appliances and flooring. The unit backs up to the woods. One bedroom, one full bathroom with walk in closet in master bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

Median Rent in Bluffton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bluffton is $1,156, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,334.
Studio
$1,080
1 Bed
$1,156
2 Beds
$1,334
3+ Beds
$1,747
City GuideBluffton
"I'm ridin down I-85 bouncin dirty / Oh that Carolina blue candy paint is purrty / I mean I'm the greatest out here spittin rap / N.O.M.B. was the first to put this city on the map." -- "Carolina Pride" by N.O.M.B.

According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north.

Moving to Bluffton

Real estate prices in Bluffton are relatively expensive for the state, but not for the country as a whole, as South Carolina has comparatively cheap property prices overall. You'll also find that nearly 80 percent of housing is in the form of detached houses, while the rest is split between row houses, mobile homes, and apartment blocks. Anyone on the search for apartments in Bluffton should be aware that these are less easy to find than in other settlements, and you'll find it a lot easier to hunt down a larger house rental anywhere in the region.

The good news, however, is that vacancy rates in the town are high, so this takes the pressure off a little bit. You're not going to be hunting for that needle in a haystack, and with the great vacancy rate, you'll find that's it's pretty easy to find a few good options that might suit you. Obviously, this refers specifically to those looking for a house to rent rather than an apartment.

It's also important to note that the town has no transit system, so if you're looking to get around, you can't rely on public transport to do so. The WalkScore for Bluffton is 62, making some errands easily achieved by foot, but others require a car, motorcycle, or whatever else you drive. In general, it's the sort of place where you're going to need a vehicle of some kind, especially when it comes to getting out of town and exploring what else is nearby. If you're aiming to commute to the larger city of Savannah, you'll definitely need more than your two feet.

Neighborhoods in Bluffton

When you first settle in town, you should take a look around and consider where you might want to lay down some roots. The town has a large surface area of over 53 square miles, so that might take some driving! Of course, most of the housing -- and especially any apartments you might find -- are located centrally, but beyond there are large tracts of land where housing is more sparse.

Town Center: If you're going to find high-rise apartments in Bluffton, they'll be here. Bluffton Road runs through the center, and this is where most of the action is in terms of dining, drinking, and entertainment. You'll find restaurants here like Zorba's and Bluffton Seafood House; bars like Cork's Neighborhood Wine Bar; and other local amenities, including shops, banks, and the MC Riley Sports Complex.

Brighton Beach / Buckingham Landing: Myrtle Island and Brighton Beach offer great shorefront accommodations here, with a host of private jetties stretching out onto the ocean. It's great for golfers, too, with Hilton Head National Golf Club.

Pinckney Colony: This is a great spot for outdoorsy types and those looking for larger and more secluded homes. Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge and Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve are found here.

Fording Island Road / Whiteoaks Circle: If you want to literally live on a golf course, move here, because there are houses intermingled all over the grounds of Hampton Hall Golf Course!

Living in Bluffton

Bluffton is known to be a charming and quaint town, with historical churches, great shops, lovely restaurants, and Antebellum houses dotted all over. Sitting along the May River, it's really scenic and offers the local people plenty of opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy the water and the great parks, woods, and forests in the area. With long, hot summers, the weather is also perfect for enjoying a host of outdoor and active pursuits, including hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, boating, and many others.

There are a range of annual events that bring the people together, including the Bluffton Village Festival in May and the Christmas Parade in, well... you know when! The historical old town center is also home to various museums and historic sites, including The Heyward House and Historical Center, The Carson Cottage, and The Planters Mercantile. While there's no transit service in town, roads and routes out to the outlying settlements are easily navigated via Route 278 and Interstate 95. In reality, however, Bluffton really has just about everything you might want and need. So, why bother leaving at all?

June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bluffton rents decline sharply over the past month

Bluffton rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Bluffton.
    • While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bluffton?
    In Bluffton, the median rent is $1,080 for a studio, $1,156 for a 1-bedroom, $1,334 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,747 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bluffton, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bluffton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bluffton area include University of South Carolina-Beaufort, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bluffton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bluffton from include Savannah, Pooler, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, and Garden City.

    Similar Pages

    Bluffton 1 BedroomsBluffton 2 Bedrooms
    Bluffton 3 BedroomsBluffton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Bluffton Pet Friendly Places