132 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC📍
According to that latest census in 2010, the population of Bluffton, SC, is now 12,530, and who knows how much that's going to continue to grow by over the coming decade. The city itself is found in Beaufort County, and is known as the last real coastal village in the South, with lovely natural views of the May River and an eclectic Old Town district. Right on the Atlantic coast, the city is reachable by Route 278 coming off Interstate 95 heading south. The larger city of Savannah is within commuting distance to the south, while the settlements of Hardeeville and Ridgeland are also reachable via a short drive to the west and north.
Real estate prices in Bluffton are relatively expensive for the state, but not for the country as a whole, as South Carolina has comparatively cheap property prices overall. You'll also find that nearly 80 percent of housing is in the form of detached houses, while the rest is split between row houses, mobile homes, and apartment blocks. Anyone on the search for apartments in Bluffton should be aware that these are less easy to find than in other settlements, and you'll find it a lot easier to hunt down a larger house rental anywhere in the region.
The good news, however, is that vacancy rates in the town are high, so this takes the pressure off a little bit. You're not going to be hunting for that needle in a haystack, and with the great vacancy rate, you'll find that's it's pretty easy to find a few good options that might suit you. Obviously, this refers specifically to those looking for a house to rent rather than an apartment.
It's also important to note that the town has no transit system, so if you're looking to get around, you can't rely on public transport to do so. The WalkScore for Bluffton is 62, making some errands easily achieved by foot, but others require a car, motorcycle, or whatever else you drive. In general, it's the sort of place where you're going to need a vehicle of some kind, especially when it comes to getting out of town and exploring what else is nearby. If you're aiming to commute to the larger city of Savannah, you'll definitely need more than your two feet.
When you first settle in town, you should take a look around and consider where you might want to lay down some roots. The town has a large surface area of over 53 square miles, so that might take some driving! Of course, most of the housing -- and especially any apartments you might find -- are located centrally, but beyond there are large tracts of land where housing is more sparse.
Town Center: If you're going to find high-rise apartments in Bluffton, they'll be here. Bluffton Road runs through the center, and this is where most of the action is in terms of dining, drinking, and entertainment. You'll find restaurants here like Zorba's and Bluffton Seafood House; bars like Cork's Neighborhood Wine Bar; and other local amenities, including shops, banks, and the MC Riley Sports Complex.
Brighton Beach / Buckingham Landing: Myrtle Island and Brighton Beach offer great shorefront accommodations here, with a host of private jetties stretching out onto the ocean. It's great for golfers, too, with Hilton Head National Golf Club.
Pinckney Colony: This is a great spot for outdoorsy types and those looking for larger and more secluded homes. Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge and Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve are found here.
Fording Island Road / Whiteoaks Circle: If you want to literally live on a golf course, move here, because there are houses intermingled all over the grounds of Hampton Hall Golf Course!
Bluffton is known to be a charming and quaint town, with historical churches, great shops, lovely restaurants, and Antebellum houses dotted all over. Sitting along the May River, it's really scenic and offers the local people plenty of opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy the water and the great parks, woods, and forests in the area. With long, hot summers, the weather is also perfect for enjoying a host of outdoor and active pursuits, including hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, boating, and many others.
There are a range of annual events that bring the people together, including the Bluffton Village Festival in May and the Christmas Parade in, well... you know when! The historical old town center is also home to various museums and historic sites, including The Heyward House and Historical Center, The Carson Cottage, and The Planters Mercantile. While there's no transit service in town, roads and routes out to the outlying settlements are easily navigated via Route 278 and Interstate 95. In reality, however, Bluffton really has just about everything you might want and need. So, why bother leaving at all?
June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bluffton Rent Report. Bluffton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bluffton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Bluffton rents decline sharply over the past month
Bluffton rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bluffton stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Bluffton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in South Carolina
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bluffton over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
- Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Bluffton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen significantly in Bluffton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bluffton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Bluffton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Bluffton.
- While rents in Bluffton fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bluffton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bluffton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.