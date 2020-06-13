132 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, SC

Moving to Bluffton

Real estate prices in Bluffton are relatively expensive for the state, but not for the country as a whole, as South Carolina has comparatively cheap property prices overall. You'll also find that nearly 80 percent of housing is in the form of detached houses, while the rest is split between row houses, mobile homes, and apartment blocks. Anyone on the search for apartments in Bluffton should be aware that these are less easy to find than in other settlements, and you'll find it a lot easier to hunt down a larger house rental anywhere in the region.

The good news, however, is that vacancy rates in the town are high, so this takes the pressure off a little bit. You're not going to be hunting for that needle in a haystack, and with the great vacancy rate, you'll find that's it's pretty easy to find a few good options that might suit you. Obviously, this refers specifically to those looking for a house to rent rather than an apartment.

It's also important to note that the town has no transit system, so if you're looking to get around, you can't rely on public transport to do so. The WalkScore for Bluffton is 62, making some errands easily achieved by foot, but others require a car, motorcycle, or whatever else you drive. In general, it's the sort of place where you're going to need a vehicle of some kind, especially when it comes to getting out of town and exploring what else is nearby. If you're aiming to commute to the larger city of Savannah, you'll definitely need more than your two feet.