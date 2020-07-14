All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Drayton Tower

102 E Liberty St · (912) 307-3647
Rent Special
Lease Today and Your First Month's Rent Is FREE!
Location

102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0208 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$2,361

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 0904 · Avail. now

$2,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$2,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drayton Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
yoga
Cool on the outside, warm on the inside. Drayton Tower is a federal landmark building that has been fully renovated to cater to today's urban resident. Enjoy unique features like kitchen countertops made from reclaimed bowling alley planks, hand-crafted glass front cabinets, walk-in double showers, and breathtaking views. In addition to stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer, every home comes with utilities included. Drayton Tower is a controlled access building and features its own state of the art fitness center for residents. We also offer bike storage, residential and freight elevator access, concierge services, onsite dry cleaning, parking, and so much more! Of course, one of the best parts about living at Drayton Tower is the life that surrounds it. In addition to onsite retail, our close proximity to City Market and River Street puts you within walking distance from everything that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0-first month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $300; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Drayton Tower have any available units?
Drayton Tower has 27 units available starting at $1,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Drayton Tower have?
Some of Drayton Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drayton Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Drayton Tower is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Your First Month's Rent Is FREE!
Is Drayton Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Drayton Tower is pet friendly.
Does Drayton Tower offer parking?
Yes, Drayton Tower offers parking.
Does Drayton Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Drayton Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Drayton Tower have a pool?
No, Drayton Tower does not have a pool.
Does Drayton Tower have accessible units?
No, Drayton Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Drayton Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Drayton Tower has units with dishwashers.
