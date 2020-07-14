Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly guest parking guest suite key fob access yoga

Cool on the outside, warm on the inside. Drayton Tower is a federal landmark building that has been fully renovated to cater to today's urban resident. Enjoy unique features like kitchen countertops made from reclaimed bowling alley planks, hand-crafted glass front cabinets, walk-in double showers, and breathtaking views. In addition to stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer, every home comes with utilities included. Drayton Tower is a controlled access building and features its own state of the art fitness center for residents. We also offer bike storage, residential and freight elevator access, concierge services, onsite dry cleaning, parking, and so much more! Of course, one of the best parts about living at Drayton Tower is the life that surrounds it. In addition to onsite retail, our close proximity to City Market and River Street puts you within walking distance from everything that the city has to offer.