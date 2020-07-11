Apartment List
/
GA
/
savannah
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
110 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
19 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
8 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,235
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
5 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
15 West Jones Lane
15 West Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
CH Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED CARRIAGE HOUSE Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. Small balcony off the Master overlooks our beautiful courtyard.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this unfurnished townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. A block from The Habersham School and St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
1309 Jefferson Street
1309 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is a part of the new development known as The Jefferson at West Henry. Modern details found in the kitchen and bathroom combine with the classic character of the original structure.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bingville
3601 Bull Street
3601 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Located In Ardsley Park! With Off Street Parking! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Recently Updated Apartment - Brand New Paint Job 7/2017! Wood Floors Throughout Living Area! Huge Living Room and Dining Room! Master Bedroom Has Large Built In Closet! Ceramic

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Benjamin Van Clark Park
1110 E Anderson Street
1110 E Anderson St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2744 sqft
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs unit for rent. Separate living room and dining room, and a balcony in the front and back. Unit has washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Convenient location, just minutes from downtown Savannah.

July 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents increased slightly over the past month

Savannah rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,049 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Savannah over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Savannah, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Savannah is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,049 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Savannah fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavannah 3 BedroomsSavannah Accessible ApartmentsSavannah Apartments with BalconySavannah Apartments with Garage
    Savannah Apartments with GymSavannah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSavannah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSavannah Apartments with ParkingSavannah Apartments with PoolSavannah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Savannah Cheap PlacesSavannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Furnished ApartmentsSavannah Luxury PlacesSavannah Pet Friendly PlacesSavannah Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
    Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
    Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
    Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
    Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
    Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
    University of South Carolina-Beaufort