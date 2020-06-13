/
/
hardeeville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM
252 Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2528 Freshwater Lane
2528 Freshwater Lane, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
78 Windjammer Court
78 Windjammer Ct, Hardeeville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2126 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.
1 of 9
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
169 A Azalea Drive
169 Azalea Dr, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Hampton Pointe - Located in Hampton Pointe - Patio level townhouse. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Large great room, formal dining room, study. Living room and master bedroom open to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Hardeeville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Ashepoo Drive
3 Ashepoo Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rivers End - Cozy single story home in Rivers End with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Walk in to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4 Archers Creek Court
4 Archers Creek Court, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2008 sqft
Expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom custom home in desirable Rivers End community in Okatie. Large two car garage, walk in pantry, formal dining room, and bonus room that can be used as a formal living room, or play room. www.forrentinbeaufort.com
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
149 Cypress Run
149 Cypress Run, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 149 Cypress Run in Beaufort County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 47
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 5 miles of Hardeeville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
56 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Isle of Palms East
22 Isle of Palms East, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1887 sqft
Palmetto Pointe 3 bedroom/2.5ba home with 2 car garage - This lovely home in convenient Palmetto Pointe has an open floor plan in the common areas and has just been painted throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Dillard Mill Drive
214 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1003 sqft
Townhome at Cypress Ridge community - Two bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathrooms, parking pad in the back of the unit. Great community amenities.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Evening Tide Way
2 Evening Tide Way, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2137 sqft
2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 Hitching Post Crescent
253 Hitching Post Crescent, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1726 sqft
253 Hitching Post Crescent Available 06/15/20 Great Single-Family Home in The Farm for Rent - Available June, this corner lot home has plenty of space and upgrades! Four large bedrooms and laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hardeeville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Hardeeville area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hardeeville from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC