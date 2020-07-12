/
downtown savannah
112 Apartments for rent in Downtown Savannah, Savannah, GA
10 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
5 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
26 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
15 West Jones Lane
15 West Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
CH Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED CARRIAGE HOUSE Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. Small balcony off the Master overlooks our beautiful courtyard.
1 Unit Available
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this unfurnished townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. A block from The Habersham School and St.
1 Unit Available
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the
1 Unit Available
116 E. Gaston St. Apartment 1/2
116 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Charming Furnished Downtown Apartment - This completely furnished apartment in Historic Downtown Savannah features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
11 W. York St. Unit 206
11 W York St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1262 sqft
Live the Life in Downtown Savannah - In this amazing fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo overlooking Wright Square. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Hardwood floors. 1 off street parking space.
1 Unit Available
225 E Taylor Street
225 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 E Taylor Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
208 E Jones Street
208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1152 sqft
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo.
1 Unit Available
615 Price Street
615 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1292 sqft
The perfect starter rental!! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen and more! Just minutes from Savannah's Historic downtown, come home to comfort with entertainment all around.
1 Unit Available
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!
1 Unit Available
224 W. Bolton St. - B
224 W Bolton St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic large 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor unit includes: -Front and rear porches -Gorgeous Heart Pine Floors -Large Bath -Washer/Dryer -Generous kitchen -Completely wrapped in windows -OFF STREET PARKING 2 blocks from Forsyth park on picturesque
1 Unit Available
412 E Gaston Street
412 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2296 sqft
Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation.
1 Unit Available
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.
1 Unit Available
315 W Gwinnett Street
315 W Gwinnett St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1486 sqft
Great rental conveniently located just 2.5 blocks to Forsyth Park! 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit with 2 dens, one of which could be used as 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
25 W Gordon Street
25 West Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,750
1650 sqft
Exquisitely Furnished Large Garden Level executive rental in very desirable location adjacent to "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" mansion, Mercer House, in the Design District close to Forsyth Park.
1 Unit Available
15 W Jones St B
15 W Jones St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Home on Jones - Property Id: 314782 Available August or Sept 1. Spacious 2BR apartment with high ceilings, original hardwood floors, fireplaces and 10' french doors. Lots of light. Private entrance to courtyard.
1 Unit Available
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.
1 Unit Available
27 E. Jones Lane
27 East Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Fully furnished studio apartment - Rent includes electric, water/trash/refuse and basic cable. No smoking. No pets. Minimum of 6 months lease. Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. (RLNE3613079)
1 Unit Available
15 West Jones Street
15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED apt is on the 2nd floor with no shared walls or someone above you. Enter from Jones St. Utilize back door for private entry into courtyard gardens.
1 Unit Available
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.
