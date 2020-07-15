/
/
/
Armstrong
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near Armstrong
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
6 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play, with our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
8 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
2 Brewster St
2 Brewster Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1901 sqft
Beautiful home ready to rent! - Beautiful house on Southside on Winward Island. Nice home with elevator. 3BR/2BA home with dining room, den, and family room. Front porch and screened porch. Hardwood floors. Mature trees with island breeze.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Lakeview Apartments
1114 Mohawk Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Available 07/15/20 ** Ask us about our current special! - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1266 Square Feet - Private Patio with Storage Closet - Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Upstairs These centrally located apartments are minutes away from the Savannah Mall,
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
303 Station Trail
303 Station Trl, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this 3 story town home in Savannah today inside the gated community of Montgomery Station! Main level features entryway, garage access, 1/2 bath, sun room area with access to first floor porch.
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
18 Knollwood Circle
18 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. Updated kitchen with gas stove, black appliances and beautiful tile floor. Great use of space includes spacious closets and pull-down attic. Washer and dryer provided.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
4 Inwood Rd
4 Inwood Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available JUNE 5TH!!!! - 2BR/2BA 1052 sq ft home with cozy wood floors & walls.Conveniently located near Savannah Mall, Walmart, HAAF, AASU, and much more. Pet friendly with dep/pet rent. (RLNE3222289)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Oaks
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet! Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
67 Knollwood Circle
67 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Knollwood Circle in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
119 Burbank Boulevard
119 Burbank Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1219 sqft
Welcome home! Featuring a large family room and open concept kitchen, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you! The spacious kitchen includes a dishwasher as well as tons of cabinet and counter space for ample storage while the lovely
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
11903 Apache Avenue
11903 Apache Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1 -- JUST 6 UNITS IN THIS TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENT SOUTHSIDE AREA.SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS. MASTER ON MAIN AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UP WITH FULL BATH IN BETWEEN. NICE KITCHEN INCLUDES FRIDGE.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
16 Cobbler Court
16 Cobbler Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1130 sqft
16 Cobbler Ct Half of a Duplex. 2BR, 2BA, fenced in courtyard, attic & outside storage. Window over kitchen sink - kitchen open at both ends to walk thru. Two-tone paint job with tan walls & white trim. Carpet & vinyl flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
323 Sharondale Rd
323 Sharondale Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1450 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard in Windsor Forest - Three bedroom home in Windsor Forest with carport, fenced-in yard, storage shed, and utility room. Home features two adjoining half baths and shower, large dining room, and bonus room.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Oaks
154 Greenbriar Ct.
154 Greenbriar Court, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1492 sqft
- (RLNE3757924)
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
6 Windmill Court
6 Windmill Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Two bedroom two bath condo with new flooring No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874256)
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
9 Rio Rd
9 Rio Road, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1673 sqft
9 Rio Rd Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE2737114)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1413 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!