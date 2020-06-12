Apartment List
/
GA
/
savannah
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM

137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
5 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oakdale
14 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1167 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Paradise Park
26 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1284 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1410 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
120 Iron Horse Spur
120 Iron Horse Spur, Savannah, GA
120 Iron Horse Spur Rent - $2,000 Executive Home In Sweetwater Station! Immaculate Brick 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! HUGE - 3,080 square feet! 2 Story! High Ceilings! 2 Story Entry Foyer! Wood Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen and Eat

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Cuyler-Brownsville
1 Unit Available
605 West 38th Street
605 West 38th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1144 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment near downtown on west side. Large open floor plan downstairs has living room/kitchen and one of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2nd bathroom with deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
822 E. 37th St
822 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
822 E 37th St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Fairgreen Street
61 Fairgreen Street, Savannah, GA
61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
214 East 48th Street
214 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
214 East 48th Street Available 06/15/20 Large Apartment - (RLNE5830335)

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Savannah rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,047 for a two-bedroom. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Savannah, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Savannah has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Savannah is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,047 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Savannah.
    • While rents in Savannah remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavannah 3 BedroomsSavannah Accessible ApartmentsSavannah Apartments with BalconySavannah Apartments with Garage
    Savannah Apartments with GymSavannah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSavannah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSavannah Apartments with ParkingSavannah Apartments with PoolSavannah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Savannah Cheap PlacesSavannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Furnished ApartmentsSavannah Luxury PlacesSavannah Pet Friendly PlacesSavannah Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
    Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
    Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
    Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
    Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
    Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
    University of South Carolina-Beaufort